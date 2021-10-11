CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expulsions, blockade thwart Tigray relief as fresh offensive launched

By Maria Gerth-Niculescu
The New Humanitarian
The New Humanitarian
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ethiopia’s government has launched a new offensive against rebel forces from the blockaded Tigray region, where malnutrition and starvation deaths are rising while UN officials coordinating the humanitarian response have been deported from the country. Major air and ground operations against rebel positions in the neighbouring Amhara region reportedly commenced...

www.thenewhumanitarian.org

AFP

Fresh fighting in Ethiopia's Afar as army mounts 'offensive'

Fighting has resumed in northern Ethiopia's Afar region after a month-long lull, humanitarian and rebel sources told AFP Wednesday, as the government appeared to be pressing a new offensive. For nearly a week humanitarian and rebel sources have been reporting signs of a government offensive that could potentially mark a new phase of the 11-month-old war in northern Ethiopia.
MILITARY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tigray forces say Ethiopia has launched a major offensive

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Tigray forces say Ethiopia’s government has launched its threatened major military offensive against them in an attempt to end a nearly year-old war. A statement from the Tigray external affairs office alleged that hundreds of thousands of Ethiopian “regular and irregular fighters” launched a coordinated...
MILITARY
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Ethiopian government launches 'staggering' new offensive against rebel Tigray forces, group says

The Ethiopian government has launched a “staggering” ground offensive against rebel Tigrayan forces, according to a spokesman for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, reigniting a devastating civil war that international humanitarian groups say imperils hundreds of thousands. TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda said in an interview that there was active fighting...
POLITICS
Person
António Guterres
Person
Abiy Ahmed
Marietta Daily Journal

Ethiopia’s Tigray region under fire in major new offensive

Ethiopia has launched a major offensive against rebel forces in the Tigray region, carrying out air strikes in its latest bid to gain the upper hand in an almost yearlong civil war. The move from the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed comes days after he was inaugurated for a...
POLITICS
CBS News

Ethiopian government intensifies assault on Tigray forces; UN condemns expulsion of senior officials

Nearly a year after conflict first broke out in northern Ethiopia, federal troops intensified their assault against local Tigray forces this week. Meanwhile, the United Nations condemned last week's expulsion of seven senior officials from the country as a humanitarian crisis worsens for 5.2 million people there. BBC correspondent Kalkidan Yibeltal gave CBSN's Lana Zak an update from Ethiopia.
WORLD
Metro International

U.N. condemns Ethiopia expulsions, says 5.2 million need aid in Tigray

GENEVA (Reuters) -The United Nations on Friday condemned Ethiopia’s announcement that it was expelling seven senior U.N. officials, and voiced concern for 5.2 million people in the Tigray region who are in need of urgent assistance as malnutrition rises. The expulsions were announced late on Thursday, two days after the...
AFRICA
Public Radio International PRI

New offensive begins in Tigray

Ethiopia’s national army has begun a ground offensive against fighters in Tigray, according to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front. The new fighting will mean a worsening situation for hundreds of thousands of civilians in the north. Many face starvation as a result of the nearly year-long civil war. The World’s Carol Hill speaks to Awol Allo, an Ethiopian political analyst and a professor of law at Keele University in England.
MILITARY
