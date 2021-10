The 16th Annual BET Hip Hop Awards is officially a wrap, as the biggest night in rap gave out the honors for the creme de la creme in the genre this year. The fun-filled lineup included The 85 South Show (DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, and Chico Bean) as return hosts, Young Thug, Gunna, Bia, Lil Jon, Baby Keem, and Isaiah Rashad as performers and winners that included Lil Baby, who took home "Hip Hop Artist of The Year" and "Best Duo" with Lil Durk as well as Megan Thee Stallion who won big, taking home hardware in the "Best Hip Hop Video", "Song Of The Year" and "Best Collaboration" categories.

HIP HOP ・ 9 DAYS AGO