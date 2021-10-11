CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MIDEAST STOCKS Most Gulf indexes gain, tracking Asian shares

 4 days ago
An investor monitors a screen displaying stock information at the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange June 25, 2014./File Photo

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets opened higher on Monday, mirroring gains in Asian shares, although the Saudi index bucked the trend.

Asian shares edged higher led by China, which also helped U.S. stock futures pare early losses, while Brent oil prices extended their bull run to levels last seen in late 2018.

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.ADI) rose 0.5%, buoyed by a 3.5% rise in Alpha Dhabi Holding (ALPHADHABI.AD).

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) edged up 0.1%, helped by a 0.8% gain in Emirates NBD Bank (ENBD.DU) and a 0.5% rise in shopping centre operator Emaar Malls (EMAA.DU).

Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU) on Monday announced that shareholders had approved an all-share merger with Emaar Malls.

Shares of Emaar Properties were flat, however.

The Qatari index (.QSI) added 0.3%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar (IQCD.QA) rising 1.3% and Qatar National Bank (QNB) (QNBK.QA) up 0.4%.

QNB, the Gulf's biggest lender, posted an 8% increase in nine-month net profit to 10.3 billion Qatari riyals ($2.83 billion), citing loan growth.

Loans and advances grew 7% in the period while total assets rose 10% to 1,084 billion riyals, it said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) was flat in early trade as gains in financial shares offset losses in petrochemicals.

But shares in Saudi Arabian renewable energy utility ACWA Power International (2082.SE) jumped 30% on their market debut after a $1.2 billion IPO, the kingdom's biggest since Saudi Aramco's (2222.SE) massive public offering in 2019.

($1 = 3.6625 Qatar riyals)

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Japanese shares rise as tech stocks track Nasdaq peers higher

TOKYO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Japanese shares ended higher on Thursday, led by heavyweight tech stocks that tracked gains on the Nasdaq, with chip equipment maker Tokyo Electron providing the biggest boost for the Nikkei. The Nikkei share average closed 1.46% higer at 28,550.93, following two sessions of declines, while...
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

Asian shares track US peers higher; dollar gains on yen

HONG KONG (Oct 15): Asian shares advanced on Friday, warmed by the embers of a strong day on Wall Street which also supported risk-friendly currencies and hurt the safe-haven yen, though worries about the Chinese economy capped gains. Oil prices were also back testing new multi-year highs, a drag on...
MARKETS
