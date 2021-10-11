CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

How did CBS Sports grade the Oklahoma Sooners' Red River Showdown win?

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ytgIi_0cNio1Js00

In the Oklahoma Sooners win over the Texas Longhorns, OU didn’t get their first lead of the game until 7:10 remaining in the fourth quarter. They battled back from a 28-7 first-quarter deficit to win a game that they had no reasonable shot at winning. And it all started with “The Decision.”

As the Sooners were driving to turn OU-Texas back into a one-score game, something it hadn’t been since the opening minutes of the game, Spencer Rattler fumbled the ball for his second turnover of the day. Lincoln Riley inserted Caleb Williams and though it might have been a slow start, what transpired in the second half was nothing short of sports miraculous.

The Sooners outscored the Texas Longhorns 35-10 in the second half to complete the improbable comeback. For their efforts in winning the Red River Showdown, Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports gave the Sooners an A- in his week six report card.

Here’s what he had to say.

Caleb Williams came off of the pine like Jonathan Moxson in “Varsity Blues” to lead the Sooners to a wild, 21-point comeback win in a shootout in the Red River Showdown. That’s the bright side. The defense gave up 516 yards to the Longhorns. That can’t continue if the Sooners intend to win the national title.

It was a wild game that provided every twist and turn one could imagine in a college football game. This game will be prominently featured in Oklahoma highlight reels for years to come, while the Texas Longhorns will work to forget the epic collapse.

As the Sooners get set to face the TCU Horned Frogs, they have some things to clean up on both sides of the football. The first thing they’ll need to figure out is who starts for them at quarterback. While that won’t be easy news to deliver, it should be a fairly straightforward decision for Lincoln Riley and his coaching staff based on how Saturday went.

Gallery

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
FanSided

No doubt about it, Nick Saban’s coaching cost Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s coaching cost in the fourth quarter cost them a win against Texas A&M on Saturday. The Alabama Crimson Tide were undefeated when walking onto Kyle Field on Saturday night. Sure, they had a close call earlier in the season against Florida, but did anyone believe that the Crimson Tide would struggle against Texas A&M? Well, the Aggies proved the nation wrong.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 2

While injuries plagued a few starting quarterbacks around the league on Sunday, there were three starters in particular that performed less than average. After the first slate of games drew to a close on Sunday afternoon, there were a number of starting quarterbacks that suffered injuries. Tua Tagovailoa, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor and Carson Wentz were all hit by injuries that caused them to be out of the game.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Kirk Ferentz’s Blunt Admission

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz threw gasoline on the fire today with his comments regarding Hawkeye fans booing injured Penn State players last weekend. During Iowa’s win over the Nittany Lions, several PSU players went down with injuries. Some Iowa fans booed when it happened, implying that some of the injuries were illegitimate.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lincoln Riley
The Spun

Arch Manning Lost On National Television Last Night

With Steve Sarkisian watching from the sideline, and a national television audience tuned in, five-star quarterback Arch Manning couldn’t lead Isidore Newman to a win over St. Charles Catholic on Thursday night. Heading into Thursday night’s marquee, nationally-televised game Arch had led Isidore Newman to four straight wins, each by...
HIGH SCHOOL
Eleven Warriors

After Gameday Visit to Ohio State, Father of Five-star Cornerback AJ Harris Feels His Son Would “Be Taken Care Of” in Columbus

There’s no higher priority at cornerback for Ohio State’s recruiting class of 2023 than landing AJ Harris. The five-star defensive back and Alabama resident visited Columbus with his mother and father this past weekend, taking in Ohio State's 66-17 victory against Maryland. AJ's father, Daniel Harris, spent a few minutes...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports#Oklahoma Sooners#College Football#American Football#The Oklahoma Sooners#Ou Texas#Varsity Blues#Longhorns#Tcu
Dallas News

National reaction to Oklahoma’s 55-48 win over Texas: Did Red River break Twitter?

It took two quarterbacks and every bit of four quarters (well, 59 minutes and 57 seconds, technically) for Oklahoma to outlast Texas at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday. Caleb Williams took over the offense for Spencer Rattler and led the Sooners on a wild comeback win over their hated rivals, with running back Kennedy Brooks taking in the go-ahead score with three seconds left in the game to steal a 55-48 victory.
OKLAHOMA STATE
shakinthesouthland.com

Syracuse Has Renewed My Faith in Hate

The off week is exactly what I needed to overcome the shock of Clemson’s early-season abomination and recalibrate my hate. I admit it, after losing to NC State, the hate that I normally aim at the heart of the opponent has been aimed inward (not that the Tigers didn’t deserve hate after losing to that scummy, second rate outfit from Raleigh...no Drew...focus...focus the hate on Syracuse, don’t think about NC State). After another near humbling, and this time from a team hailing from almost Boston, if Clemson isn’t aware of its own mortality yet, I don’t think anything I say will help.
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Eagles HC Nick Sirianni

In the second half of last night’s contest between Philadelphia and Tampa Bay, Eagles running back Miles Sanders converted on a third-and-medium with a handoff up the middle. After he did so, a chorus of sarcastic cheers rained down from the Philly faithful at Lincoln Financial Field. It was the latest moment in what has been a curious trend in Nick Sirianni’s first year as head coach.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy