Lotus 110 meeting at Thruxton celebrates 25 years since the UCI banned them

Chris Froome has revealed that he still dreams of winning that elusive fifth Tour de France, while also admitting that he doesn't have any plans to retire yet. Speaking to La Repubblica, Froome explained how much he is enjoying his cycling, and that he doesn't have any plans to retire. While the 36-year-old's best general classification performance this year is 23rd place, coming at the Tour of Slovakia, he still maintains that same motivation to keep riding.

CYCLING ・ 2 DAYS AGO