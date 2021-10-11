Lotus 110 meeting at Thruxton celebrates 25 years since the UCI banned them
The UCI’s Lugano Charter, which banned monocoque-style bikes such as the Lotus and other radical designs, was issued in October 1996 - exactly 25 years ago. Determined to commemorate what many still think was an ill-conceived and regressive step, Lotus 110 bikes turned out in force for the ‘UCI Bandit’ (geddit?) category within the National Closed Circuit Championships at Thruxton yesterday.www.cyclingweekly.com
