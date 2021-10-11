North Dakota Game and Fish confirms EHD in deer near Drayton

A fatal disease that has afflicted deer herds in western and central North Dakota has now been confirmed in the northern Red River Valley. Two deer found dead near Drayton, N.D., tested positive for epizootic hemorrhagic disease, said Dr. Charlie Bahnson, wildlife veterinarian for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department in Bismarck. Bahnson said Sunday he didn't know how many deer had been found dead in the northern Valley, but one unconfirmed report put the tally at 17.