A Growing Appetite for Post-Acute Care Companies
It's a great time to be an owner and operator of any company in the health care space. That's especially the case for owners of home medical equipment (HME) companies. During the past few years, there have been many noteworthy developments that have only served to make an already hot HME marketplace even hotter. Buyers are aggressively pursuing acquisitions, with intense competition for HME companies driving up prices. In short: It's a good time to sell your HME company, or to at least begin looking into whether selling sooner rather than later would be in your best interest.
