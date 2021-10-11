CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Measuring the real cost of racism

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs it possible to quantify the actual cost of racism on individuals and on our country?. Economist Dana Peterson has looked at the racial gaps in housing, employment, and credit among others. She says racism has cost the US economy $16 trillion dollars over the last two decades. Peterson’s report is the focus of a recent panel discussion moderated by Where We Live host, Lucy Nalpathanchil.

Comments / 19

toc 12
4d ago

try opening that fist and hold a tool

15
wicked wrench
4d ago

real cost of racism= better ratings for media outlets bringing it back to life.

5
