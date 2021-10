For the first time in 19 months the Colorado Avalanche played a team outside the temporary Honda West Division and travelled to Dallas which they hadn’t done since 2019 to take on the Stars. Unfortunately the visitors could not find much offense and dropped yet another road game with a 3-1 final score. It was the first of a home-and-home set with the Dallas Stars and the second game kicks off at Ball Arena at 5pm MT on Saturday. The Avalanche will hope to get a better result and end the preseason on a high note in that contest.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO