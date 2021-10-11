Notes: Bears cash in with strong all-around win on the road against Raiders
The saying goes that what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, but the Chicago Bears better hope that isn’t the case. Plenty went right for them in their 20-9 win against the Las Vegas Raiders on the road, with a dominant defensive performance and promising play on offense leading them to an upset victory. As they head into a tough stretch of matchups, coming away with a win on Sunday and improving to 3-2 could prove to be huge down the line.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0