CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Notes: Bears cash in with strong all-around win on the road against Raiders

By Windy City Gridiron
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe saying goes that what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, but the Chicago Bears better hope that isn’t the case. Plenty went right for them in their 20-9 win against the Las Vegas Raiders on the road, with a dominant defensive performance and promising play on offense leading them to an upset victory. As they head into a tough stretch of matchups, coming away with a win on Sunday and improving to 3-2 could prove to be huge down the line.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Cardinals Make Decision On DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins’ status for the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 3 game has reportedly been decided. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the All-Pro wide receiver is officially a go for Sunday afternoon’s game. The Cardinals are set to take on the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Hopkins was listed as questionable...
NFL
Audacy

'What an absolute coward call': Game-changing taunting enrages NFL community

With the game in the balance, momentum strongly on the side of the home team, a massive upset just around the corner, and a big play being made, it's every NFL fan's worst nightmare that such a picturesque scenario could be derailed by the referees. And when it's not a pass interference, or facemask, or unnecessary roughness — or any other flag that has a tangible effect on how the game is played — but a taunting penalty that is the impetus for such a momentum-crushing blow, that nightmare becomes even worse.
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#On The Road#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders
phillysportsnetwork.com

Fletcher Cox reveals what Nick Sirianni told the Eagles after week 2 loss

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered a disappointing loss in week 2, falling to the San Francisco 49ers despite plenty of chances to turn things around and secure the win. This leaves the team with a 1-1 record heading into their first prime time game of the season and it just so happens to be against their fiercest rival – the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Bears OLB Khalil Mack’s grudge against Raiders, Jon Gruden only grows

Khalil Mack’s relationship with the Raiders couldn’t be clearer: He thinks they undervalued him, and they’ve been determined to show him they were right. And Mack will never let that go. Regardless of how much time has passed, how little the Bears and Raiders have to do with each other...
NFL
thespun.com

Cowboys Insider Has Troubling Report On Star CB Trevon Diggs

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is making a strong case for just about every honor in the NFL this season. Unfortunately, the team might be without him for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. According to Cowboys insider Clarence Hill Jr., Diggs is going to be a gametime decision...
NFL
The Spun

Arch Manning Lost On National Television Last Night

With Steve Sarkisian watching from the sideline, and a national television audience tuned in, five-star quarterback Arch Manning couldn’t lead Isidore Newman to a win over St. Charles Catholic on Thursday night. Heading into Thursday night’s marquee, nationally-televised game Arch had led Isidore Newman to four straight wins, each by...
HIGH SCHOOL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Eagles HC Nick Sirianni

In the second half of last night’s contest between Philadelphia and Tampa Bay, Eagles running back Miles Sanders converted on a third-and-medium with a handoff up the middle. After he did so, a chorus of sarcastic cheers rained down from the Philly faithful at Lincoln Financial Field. It was the latest moment in what has been a curious trend in Nick Sirianni’s first year as head coach.
NFL
SB Nation

Chargers coach Brandon Staley gave a perfect response on Jon Gruden’s emails

Brandon Staley is already becoming a rising star in his first year as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. Staley was a linebackers coach for the Bears and Broncos before spending last season as a defensive coordinator for the Rams, where he parlayed a successful year into the Chargers top job. Now the 38-year-old is leading a 4-1 football team in first place in the AFC West with a young star quarterback in Justin Herbert.
NFL
Fox News

Wilder suspended for 6 months following loss to Fury

Deontay Wilder has been given a six-month medical suspension after being knocked out by heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in their trilogy fight in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Fury defeated Wilder with an 11th-round knockout, coming back from two knockdowns in one of the most entertaining of heavyweight fights. Wilder...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers set to release 4 players as regular season approaches

With the 2021-22 regular season rapidly approaching, the Los Angeles Lakers have requested waivers on four players. Perhaps the most notable player being released is Joel Ayayi. Ayayi showed a lot of promise throughout his time at Gonzaga University. During his final season there, he posted averages of 12.0 points,...
NBA
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts has played like a franchise QB early in his career when compared to Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, Carson Wentz

There was a point earlier this year when phones continued to buzz, setting off notifications about the latest rumors surrounding the Eagles and their quarterback position. Stories began to come out before the season questioning whether Jalen Hurts and his potential to be the franchise quarterback, with names like Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson being floated around in what sounded like a fantasy football wish list.
NFL
SaintsNewsNetwork

Saints Key Players Set to Return After Bye

The Saints carried a winning record into their bye week despite the absence of a long list of talent. This team will now be back near full strength by Halloween, and poised to send a wave of terror through the rest of the league
NFL
suncommunitynews.com

Nighthawks takes team gymnastics meet, Sarnow wins all-around

BEEKMANTOWN | Peru's Maddy Witkiewicz and Beekmantown's Nate Sarnow filled the top two spots on the podium in each of the four CVAC varsity gymnastics events at their Oct. 1 meeting, with Witkiewicz and the Nighthawks scoring a 156.4-141.45 win over the Eagles and Beekmantown's Sarnow winning the individual all-around.
SPORTS
shakinthesouthland.com

Syracuse Has Renewed My Faith in Hate

The off week is exactly what I needed to overcome the shock of Clemson’s early-season abomination and recalibrate my hate. I admit it, after losing to NC State, the hate that I normally aim at the heart of the opponent has been aimed inward (not that the Tigers didn’t deserve hate after losing to that scummy, second rate outfit from Raleigh...no Drew...focus...focus the hate on Syracuse, don’t think about NC State). After another near humbling, and this time from a team hailing from almost Boston, if Clemson isn’t aware of its own mortality yet, I don’t think anything I say will help.
CLEMSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy