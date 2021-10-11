Police: Man Dies After Apparent Assault In Del Paso Heights

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An investigation is underway after a man died following an apparent assault late Sunday night in Del Paso Heights.

Sacramento police say, a little after 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Altos and Acacia avenues to investigate a report of a person down. At the scene, officers found an unresponsive man.

Officers say the man appeared to have been assaulted, but no specifics about his injuries have been released.

Medics soon pronounced the man dead at the scene, police say.

Detectives have now taken over the investigation and are canvassing the area for any possible witnesses and evidence.

No suspect information has been given at this point. The name of the man killed has also not yet been released by authorities.