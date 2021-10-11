CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas food and drink 2021: Our guide to this year's festive offerings from M&S, Aldi and more

In the words of Love Actually ’s Billy Mack: “I feel it in my fingers, I feel it in my toes, Christmas is all around me, and so the feeling grows”.

If you’re yet to get excited then an advent calendar is the perfect place to start. But, if, like us, your Christmas is all about the food and drink, then planning your menu is sure to ramp up the anticipation, big time.

After last year’s cancelled celebrations, 2021’s festivities should more than make up for it. And judging by the festive food and drink offerings, supermarkets have clearly upped the ante in order to help make sure your parties are anything but subdued.

It’s also worth noting that if you’ve not thought about ordering your turkey already, we urge you to do as reports indicate there may well be a shortage in the run-up to Christmas. But, we’re also pleased to report that the supermarkets in this round-up have catered for vegetarians and vegans more than ever, so there’s certainly something for everyone.

To help make sure you’re the host with the most, we’ve compiled a guide to the food and drink launches and all the details you need to know about.

From sharing platters and nibbles to a turkey crown and meat-free alternatives, there’s something for every dinner party, festive feast or celebration. Plus, we’ve even spotted some drinks to make your affair that bit more bubbly.

Aldi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40aH3g_0cNih2AO00
  • Last date to order: TBC
  • Christmas opening hours : Christmas Eve: 7am-6pm, Christmas Day: Closed, Boxing Day: Closed, New Year’s Eve: 8am-6pm, New Year’s Day: Closed
  • Availability: Click and collect slots coming soon
  • Highlights: Pigs in beds, raspberry and white chocolate Christmas tree

Everyone’s favourite budget-friendly supermarket has offered a sneak peek of its Christmas range for 2021 , including its extensive hamper range and even a gin advent calendar (£69.99, available to pre-order from 8 November). While it doesn’t offer a delivery service, it does have a click and collect option available, which we’d recommend using ahead of the Christmas rush.

While Aldi is yet to launch its festive food collection online, you can expect everything from party food, including all-new mini fish and chip cones (£1.99, available from 18 November) to baked camembert (£2.99, available from 26 November). But our sights are set on Aldi’s pigs in beds (£3.99, available from 9 December) – a new creation for 2021 and consists of a mini sausage on a pork patty, nestled on cranberry and wrapped in smoky bacon.

Of course you can also expect all the usuals too, including whole turkey (available from 19 December), a sirloin beef joint (from £24.99, available from 19 December) and a selection of sides – loaded yorkshire puddings (£3.19, available from 19 December), cauliflower cheese (£2.49, available from 19 December) and a brussels sprout gratin (£2.49, available from 19 December).

Its sweet treats are equally as showstopping, and we’re obsessed with the new raspberry and white chocolate Christmas tree (£7.99, available from 15 December) as well as the honeycomb cracker cake (£5.49, available from 10 December), which is a chocolate sponge in the shape of a cracker and is filled with honeycomb and chocolate sauce.

Asda

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ODrPC_0cNih2AO00
  • Last date to order: TBC
  • Christmas opening hours: TBC
  • Availability: Delivery slots coming soon
  • Highlights: Betty the brussel sprout cake, blood orange chocolate bauble

Known for its pocket-friendly prices, Asda’s new Christmas food range is sure to get you ready for festive feasting. Following the success of its Bruce the brussel sprout cake, it’s added a Betty to the lineup; a chocolate sponge cake with chocolate green icing.

While this sounds exciting, we’re most looking forward to trying the other new launch for 2021: the showstopper that is the blood orange chocolate bauble. The pudding is a dark chocolate shell filled with orange curd, chocolate sponge, chocolate mousse and chocolate-coated honeycomb and chocolate truffles. A sure-fire way to impress your guests.

Prefer savoury over sweet? It’s got an impressive cheese selection and its rib joint with a parmesan and truffle crust is also likely to be a crowd-pleaser. And it’s not forgotten about vegans and veggies, with the supermarket claiming that this year is its “most inclusive Christmas yet”, with more than 200 vegan and free-from options.

There are no current details of when its Christmas range or delivery slots will go live, but last year they were opened up in November. We’ll keep you updated on when it goes live.

Iceland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t77Ug_0cNih2AO00
  • Last date to order: TBC
  • Christmas opening hours: TBC
  • Availability: Delivery slots open now
  • Highlights: Scallops wrapped in bacon

With more than 200 Christmas foodie delights on offer, Iceland has certainly upped the ante. There’s plenty of party favourites, including mini lasagne bites, mac and cheese tarts and king prawns in blankets. But, you’ll also be able to get your full three-course Christmas dinner – starters include smoked haddock gratin (£4, available from 8 November) and scallops wrapped in bacon (£5, available from 8 November).

For the main event, you can expect everything from a turkey crown (£16, Iceland.co.uk ) to a lamb shoulder (available from 8 November), and of course, vegetarians are catered for too in the way of a veggie wellington (available from 8 November). If you want to satiate your sweet tooth, we’ve got some good news. There’s everything from millionaires melting pudding (£6, available from 8 November) to a raspberry and white chocolate gateau (£3, available from 8 November).

M&S

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=226qZ0_0cNih2AO00
  • Last date to order: TBC
  • Christmas opening hours: TBC
  • Availability: Delivery slots open now
  • Highlights: Percy Pig pigloo cake, vegan selection box, snow globe gin

This isn’t just any Christmas food and drinks range, this is the M&S food and drink range – and we’re excited about it. Known for going all out during the festive period, this year’s menu won’t disappoint, and it’s launched its food to order service early.

New for this year is molton cheddar profiteroles, cheesy beans on toast and a Percy Pig pigloo cake, which is in-store from 30 November and is sure to get you excited for the big day. Similarly, Colin the Caterpillar (£10, Marksandspencer.com ) has been given an elf yourself festive makeover.

If you’re hosting a Christmas dinner party, you’ll want to get your hands on the charcuterie platter of meat and cheese (£15, Marksandspencer.com ) or really treat your guests with oysters (£12.50, Marksandspencer.com ). As for the mains, M&S has a huge range of turkeys , from a stuffed crown (from £32.40, Marksandspencer.com ) to a turkey breast joint (£22, Marksandspencer.com ), as well as beef wellington (£65, Marksandspencer.com ), lobster en coûte (£50, Marksandspencer.com ) and slow-cooked pork belly (£35, Marksandspencer.com ).

Vegetarians and vegans have been catered for too, and our eyes are on the vegan beef wellington (£15, Marksandspencer.com ) and the vegan selection box (£25, Marksandspencer.com ), which includes all the trimmings you need for a plant-based Christmas dinner, from roast potatoes to vegan pigs in blankets and stuffing balls.

Dessert is not to be missed, with highlights being the classic yule log (£20, Marksandspencer.com ), Christmas pudding (£12, Marksandspencer.com ) and a vegan melt in the middle chocolate pudding (£10, Marksandspencer.com ).

Finally, we’ve got good news if you’re looking for a festive tipple or nightcap. The sell-out snow globe gin is back , as is its light-up snow globe rum liqueur (£20, Marksandspencer.com ), as well as as its Conte Priuli prosecco rosé (£72, Marksandspencer.com ). All of which will make for a very merry Christmas.

Morrisons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10kGRG_0cNih2AO00
  • Last date to order: TBC
  • Christmas opening hours: TBC
  • Availability: Delivery slots open now
  • Highlights: Chocolate and gingerbread bombe

There’s plenty of festive fun to be had in the food department at Morrisons this year. The supermarket’s range of party food and nibbles is extensive, ideal for all your Christmas hosting needs, we’re eyeing up the mozzarella sticks (£2.50, Morrisons.com ), tempura prawns (£4, Morrisons.com ), vegan platter (£2.50, Morrisons.com ) and large continental grazing platter (£15, Morrisons.com ) for our next party.

Much like the other supermarkets, it’s also got a huge range of turkeys to choose from, whether you prefer a stuffed crown (from £18, Morrisons.com ), a three bird roast (£20, Morrisons.com ) or a whole bronze turkey (from £29.96, Morrisons.com ) there’s something for everyone. If you’re a pescetarian, take a look at its seafood offering, which includes a whole cooked lobster (£9, Morrisons.com ) and a dressed cornish crab (£8, Morrisons.com ).

But, our eyes are on its all-new chocolate and gingerbread bombe (£7, Morrisons.com ) pudding, which is a gingerbread sponge with ginger sauce and ginger cream cheese frosting. Surely there’s no better centrepiece on your Christmas dessert table?

Sainsbury’s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IHOAs_0cNih2AO00
  • Last date to order: TBC
  • Christmas opening hours: TBC
  • Availability: Delivery slots coming soon
  • Highlights: Miso-stuffed butternut squash, salted caramel and chocolate star

Recognising our desire to spending Christmas with our friends and loved ones after last year’s subdued celebrations, Sainsbury’s festive food is going all out for 2021. We’re talking a pork and cranberry wreath (£6.50, available from 8 December), mini baked camemberts (£3.50, available from 1 December) and Plant Pioneers no chicken kievs (£3, available from 8 December).

As for the main event, Sainsbury’s has gone big on its plant-based offerings – and we’re here for it. You can expect a Plant Pioneers no turkey crown (£5.50, available from 8 December), Plant Pioneers no salmon en croute (£5.50, available from 15 December) and a delicious-looking festive miso-stuffed butternut squash (£4, available from 13 December).

We’ve similarly spent plenty of time eyeing up the desserts – the salted caramel and chocolate star (£12, available from 20 December) had us seriously salivating, it is a Belgian chocolate mousse with a salted caramel centre. Thank us later for finding your showstopper.

Tesco

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30qjcj_0cNih2AO00
  • Last date to order: TBC
  • Christmas opening hours : Varies based on store
  • Availability: Delivery slots open on 16 November for delivery saver customers and Tuesday 23 November for non-delivery saver customers
  • Highlights: Gingerbread latte cream liqueur, vegan Christmas meal for two, duck with a maple and orange glaze

Tesco’s feasting options will not disappoint, and the supermarket has most definitely taken the pain out of hosting. Its festive starters include baked brie (£6, available from 15 November) and breadcrumbed truffle mac and cheese balls (£4, available from 15 November).

As for your mains, whether you’re partial to duck with a maple and orange glaze (£25, available from 19 December), a salmon side (£15, available from 13 December) or a tomahawk steak (price TBC, available from 13 December), you’re spoilt for choice in the mains department. Vegans, there’s plenty for you too, including mushroom wellington (£6, available from 25 November) or a plant-based Christmas dinner box for two (£35, available from 5 October).

Desserts are here to take centre stage too, including a profiterole gateau (£4, available from 1 November), a new for 2021, triple chocolate cheesecake (£10, available from 18 December).

If it’s a festive beverage you’re after, turn to the gingerbread latte cream liqueur (£12, Tesco.com ), which is best served over ice or in a coffee with whipped cream – an ideal winter’s evening tipple.

Waitrose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dbvvK_0cNih2AO00
  • Last date to order: TBC
  • Christmas opening hours: TBC
  • Availability: Delivery slots open now
  • Highlights: Espresso martini chocolate torte, vegan roast

Last, but by no means least: Waitrose. Its partnership with chef Heston Blumenthal serves up experimental takes on Christmas classics, from hidden orange Christmas pudding (£16, Waitrose.com ) to a jewelled stuffing baton (£7, Waitrose.com ), as well as an all-new espresso martini chocolate torte (£16, Waitrose.com ), which we cannot wait to serve up.

As for its more traditional favourites, Waitrose’s entire Christmas food range is second to none. For starters , you can expect a luxury shellfish platter (£40, Waitrose.com ) or a classic vol-au-vent selection (£18, Waitrose.com ).

For those more interested in their main course, there’s a whopping vegan roast with plant-based pigs in blankets (£9, Waitrose.com ), as well as pheasant (£16, Waitrose.com ), wellington (£30, Waitrose.com ) and of course, the supermarket has a wide range of turkey options available.

With a full range of sides and puddings also on offer, your Christmas will never taste better.

