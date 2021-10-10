Watch Kiss’ Gene Simmons Overcome ‘Spinal Tap’ Stage Moment
Gene Simmons gamely overcame a potential Spinal Tap moment during the opening song of Kiss' show last night in Tampa. As the band descended from the rafters performing "Detroit Rock City," the pods on which Simmons, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer were standing initially failed to lower all the way down to the stage. Worse, Simmons' pod suddenly tilted to one side, leaving him on uneven ground in gigantic raised boots and a costume that weighs about 40 pounds.1063thebuzz.com
