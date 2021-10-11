For those without severe pain, acupuncture may replace medicine after knee surgery
41 patients undergoing primary total knee replacement at the Hospital for Special Surgery still had access to opioids, with the addition of electroacupuncture - small electric current to thin needles that are inserted - at eight specific points in the ear, And the majority of patients said acupuncture in their ear led to less opiod use. Sixty-five percent of patients maintained a low-dose opioid regimen of 15 oxycodone pills or less (57.5%) or remained completely opioid-free (7.5%) from induction of anesthesia to 30 days after surgery. Historically, only 9% of patients outside of the study maintained a low-dose or opioid-free regimen post-surgery. All patients studied discontinued opioid use after 30 days following surgery.sciencecodex.com
