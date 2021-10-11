CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Monday Inspiration: Beautiful Places to inspire your spaces

madaboutthehouse.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Monday or whatever day you are reading this to you all. I’m excited to share today’s finds with you as there are a couple that really set my heart racing and after nearly 10 years of this blog and 20 writing about interiors I’m taking that as a good sign.

www.madaboutthehouse.com

Comments / 0

Related
Real Simple

5 Decor Trends to Steal from the 2021 Real Simple Home—Including the 'It' Color of the Year

When we work with professional interior designers to decorate each room in the Real Simple Home, they're given free rein to select any colors, patterns, decor, and furniture they like. So long as the space is beautiful, functional, and helps solve any design challenges within the room, the rest is up to their creative whims. This year, as the designs unfolded, a few themes emerged, reflecting some of the top trends of the year. In nearly every room, you'll spot a woven accent or two (OK, maybe three!), and several rooms incorporated rich shades of olive green. Floral wallpaper is seeing a resurgence and grandmillennial style isn't going away just yet. According to the tastemakers behind the Real Simple Home, here are the top 5 trends of 2021, plus some products to shop for your own space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
BHG

These 4 Decorating Mistakes Are Why Most Homes Don't Look Pulled Together, According to Interior Designers

These 4 Decorating Mistakes Are Why Most Homes Don't Look Pulled Together, According to In. While it's true that interior design is never really complete, it can also feel impossible to get started amidst our busy lives. Between school drop-offs, long hours at the office, or simply the fear of getting it wrong, there are so many reasons why decorating our homes doesn't top the priority list.
INTERIOR DESIGN
countryliving.com

Top 10 bedroom trends, from Modern Farmhouse to Scandi and Cottage

A huge number of individuals have spent the past year updating their homes and carrying out DIY jobs that were previously too time-consuming to commit to. Money.co.uk reported that almost two-thirds of homeowners invested in renovating their properties last year, and their consumer spending experts have recently taken to Pinterest to analyse the most popular interior design styles informing the way we redecorate.
INTERIOR DESIGN
East Bay Times

At Home: Bathroom mirror makeovers are sheer magic

A boring, frameless, builder-grade bathroom mirror comes standard in almost every apartment and house. Your choices are live with it, or pull it off the wall and replace it with a decorative hanging mirror. To be fair, these not-very-interesting sheets of mirrored glass do the job. They help you shave,...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decorex#Caper#Making Spaces#Hopper#Plain English
Domino

The Best Bedroom Paint Colors for Unwinding at Night

Whether you’re greeting the day or bidding it goodnight, your walls are probably the first and last things you see, which is why you need to jazz them up in the best bedroom paint colors. Though a pop of fuchsia or warm terracotta might sound like fun, visually stimulating hues may not be the best choice for your snooze space. Instead stick to soothing shades like tranquil blues and greens or cool grays and neutral creams to help you quickly achieve zen. Don’t know where to begin? There are a few general rules designers tend to follow when tackling these slumber-y havens. So we rounded up their advice—and even sourced a few swatches from their recent projects—to inspire your own sleep sanctuary.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homedit.com

Luxury Tiny House On Wheels With A Versatile Interior Design

It may be only 30′ long and 8.5′ wide but this farmhouse on wheels definitely doesn’t lack the charm or the functionality to be a fully-fledged and lovely home. It was built on a triple axel Iron Eagle trailer by studio Handcrafted Movement and it has it all: a charming exterior and an interior packed with everything one needs to comfortably call this their home, whether temporarily or permanently.
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

Tiny Home Interiors that will be the major inspiration you need to create the tiny home of your dreams!

2020 was a major wake-up call for the world, and since then everyone’s been aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living. As a result, tiny homes have been taking over the architectural world and they continue to grow popular by the day. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. And one thing is for sure – tiny homes are here to stay! And just because they are tiny in size, does not mean they cannot be beautifully done! This collection of tiny home interiors are major inspiration goals, proving big things come in small packages. Warm, peaceful, and organic – these interiors will have you drooling over them! If you’re planning to shift to a tiny home, these designs are all the major inspo you need, to build the tiny home of your dreams.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

10 best sofa beds: Space saving furniture that’s perfect for overnight guests

Extra space is a luxury many of us cannot afford, but we mustn’t let our limited floorplan dictate our sense of hospitality. Enter the trusty sofa bed, a hard-working furniture piece with dual functionality.If you haven’t purchased one in a while, you’ll be pleased to learn that the contemporary sofa bed has evolved. No longer do we have to put up with clunky fold-out mechanisms, bumpy seat cushions and paper-thin mattresses if we want our settee to transform.Look for modern click-clack styles or those with a simple fold-down function if you’re after an occasional bed that has a quick, one-person...
INTERIOR DESIGN
madaboutthehouse.com

Monday Inspiration: Checks and Stripes

A mix of things I did and saw this week which seems to have shaken out into autumn colours with stripes and checks. I never start off with a theme but one often tends to emerge; this was inspired by a trip over to west London to the Anya Hindmarch Home pop-up and an email from a friend with vouchers to spend at Soho Home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homecrux.com

25 Halloween Tiered Tray Decoration Ideas For Your Inspiration

Halloween is just around the corner and you may now be looking for some trending ways to celebrate this year. If yes, tiered trays are a simple and wonderful idea to create a spooky and fun Halloween display. You can showcase your favorites including jars, candles, pumpkins, signboards, mini figurines, and other Halloween decorations on the tiered display.
HOME & GARDEN
madaboutthehouse.com

The 10 Pieces You Need to Start Your Forever Homewares Collection Especially if you Rent

Look around your home and I’m guessing that whatever your age or size of your abode there are pieces that have travelled with you from student places to forever spaces. Things that signify, to you, that you are home – in that peculiarly British sense of the word – meaning the emotion of comfort and belonging as much as the physical bricks and mortar. Today I thought I would outline some of those things so that you can start, or recognise, your own collection. I’m not talking about sofas and beds – of course we need those but they will change over time as taste and more importantly space permit. No, I’m talking about the rug that once spread out makes you feel you have truly moved in, the vase that, once on the shelf, means friends will know it’s your place. To employ an over-used phrase it’s sort of your desert island pieces but it’s a collection that can start at any time and carry on as long as you want.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Taste Of Home

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like a dragon, Mandarin ducks or an elephant.
ANIMALS
12tomatoes.com

Family Builds Beautiful Home Out Of 12 Shipping Containers

As far as real estate is concerned, bigger has always been better. In more recent times, however, the emphasis seems to be on tiny, as in tiny homes, micro-farms, and condo living. Sometimes, it’s nice to see something that is a little bigger being spotlighted, and that is what we have today.
BEAUTY & FASHION
realtor.com

‘Good Bones’ Reveals a Genius Kitchen Island Idea You Must See

Mina Starsiak Hawk and her mother, Karen Laine, are known for renovating homes in Indianapolis on “Good Bones,” but for their latest flip they help another renovation team learn the trade. In the episode “Historic Cottage for Flippers,” Starsiak Hawk works with Courtney and his brother-in-law David on their very...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Mashed

Does Pouring Salt Down Your Sink Drain At Night Really Prevent Clogs?

While it might not be a homeowner's worst nightmare, an unexpected drain clog is certainly one of the bigger inconveniences of maintaining a home. However, when cleaning up after a large meal, it is easy to take the lazier route of rinsing leftover food down the drain rather than scraping it into the garbage or compost where it belongs.
HOME & GARDEN
Domino

This Bathroom Vanity Design Will Clear the Clutter Off Your Countertop for Good

No matter how neatly you line up your bottles of face oils, toners, and night creams, bathroom products always find a way to look a bit cluttered when left out in the open on the vanity countertop. That’s why designer Evgenia Merson went searching for a solution while recently renovating a San Mateo, California–based client’s space. Her fix? Build two storage “towers” in each corner, flanking the new mirror. “They’re perfect for everyday items,” says Merson. The extra-tall cabinets extend all the way to the ceiling, which maximizes the opportunity for storage, since the nooks aren’t superdeep. The designer even added outlets inside of the white oak wood structures so the homeowner can put her electric toothbrush inside—and, most important, out of sight.
INTERIOR DESIGN
In Style

These Acrylic Nail Ideas Will Inspire Your Next Manicure

If you've always envied ladies with long nails, there's really no need to hate. Acrylic nails can give you the length you desire, and durability to go with it. So, if your natural nails are always breaking or grow slow, you might want to get on board. Acrylics are strong,...
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy