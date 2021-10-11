Monday Inspiration: Beautiful Places to inspire your spaces

Look around your home and I’m guessing that whatever your age or size of your abode there are pieces that have travelled with you from student places to forever spaces. Things that signify, to you, that you are home – in that peculiarly British sense of the word – meaning the emotion of comfort and belonging as much as the physical bricks and mortar. Today I thought I would outline some of those things so that you can start, or recognise, your own collection. I’m not talking about sofas and beds – of course we need those but they will change over time as taste and more importantly space permit. No, I’m talking about the rug that once spread out makes you feel you have truly moved in, the vase that, once on the shelf, means friends will know it’s your place. To employ an over-used phrase it’s sort of your desert island pieces but it’s a collection that can start at any time and carry on as long as you want.

