Copiah County, MS

Man dies in single-car crash in Copiah County

By Erika Bibbs
 4 days ago

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A man died during a single-car crash on Highway 28 near Barlow Road Sunday morning.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the crash happened just before 2:00 a.m. A 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling eastbound on the highway when it left the road and hit a tree.

The victim was identified as 29-year-old Lee A. Hedrick, of Pattison. He died at the scene.

Investigators said Hedrick was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, which is still under investigation by MHP.

