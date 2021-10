It’s been a year since EmbraerX, the Brazilian airframer’s innovation subsidiary, spun off its first electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) project, called Eve. And as the company celebrates its first birthday, chief executive Andre Stein says it’s on track to flying more complex models and launch other endeavours that will help convince the public as well as regulators that urban air mobility (UAM) will soon be a way of life.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 16 HOURS AGO