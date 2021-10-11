Indigenous Peoples’ Day: 10 Things You Wouldn’t Have Without Native Americans

US celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day and Columbus Day. A growing number of cities are replacing Columbus Day — celebrated Monday — with Indigenous Peoples Day. President Joe Biden on Friday issued the first-ever presidential proclamation of Indigenous Peoples Day, lending the most significant boost yet to efforts to refocus the federal holiday celebrating Christopher Columbus toward an appreciation of Native peoples. Monday is also Columbus Day, which commemorates the arrival of the Italian explorer to North America in 1492. Native American groups say the holiday embraces Western colonialism and pays tribute to a man who promoted the trans-Atlantic slave trade and is responsible for the genocide of indigenous people, while some Italian Americans see the move to scrap the holiday as an affront to their ethnic heritage.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO