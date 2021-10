You can tell a lot from a chunk of feces – and researchers analyzing human poop that's lasted for 2,700 years have discovered that Iron Age Europeans had a fondness for blue cheese and beer not all that dissimilar from modern-day tastes. A detailed study of stool samples recovered from the Hallstatt-Dachstein/Salzkammergut salt mines in Austria revealed two types of fungi: Penicillium roqueforti and Saccharomyces cerevisiae (also known as brewer's yeast). These two fungi are still widely used to produce blue cheese and beers today, giving historians an insight not just into what our distant ancestors were eating, but also how sophisticated...

