WILLIAMSBURG — Community members are encouraged to help keep the City of Williamsburg looking sharp this fall season with the annual Fall Cleanup event. In an effort to keep the city clean, the City of Williamsburg has been offering these clean up events for many years. The event is offered twice each year, with two weeks on each side of town in the spring and one week on each side of town in the fall.

WILLIAMSBURG, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO