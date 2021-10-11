Supervisor Siller proposes $10.6 million town budget

The Washington County Board of Supervisors were given a few proposals of how to increase revenue and maintain and attract new staff for the county ambulance service. Ambulance Director Jeremy Peck presented a contract for the Public Consulting Group, who works with ground ambulance services through Medicaid cost recovery programs. Peck says currently with Medicaid service calls there are about eight different insurance companies that give ambulance services a small amount of the total costs for transport with the ambulance service having to write the rest off. Peck says this agreement would give a nine percent contingency fee to PCG, “We have to put some money in but we get all of our money back and we get the 70% short of their fees for that back. So we’re talking to the tune of I think we had $120-some thousand that we did not get recovered last year because Medicaid wrote it off and this is money that we’re now going to be getting back. So we’re basically going to spend less than $12,000 to get over $100,000 back through this company.”

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO