Supervisor Siller proposes $10.6 million town budget
If a 2022 budget draft created by Supervisor Gerry Siller were adopted without change, it would come in at $10.61 million, representing a 4% increase in spending. For the first time in Town Board memory, a budget proposal submitted by a supervisor has come in relatively low with Councilman Jim Colligan noting that, most years, a supervisor’s budget comes in at increases nearer to 20% requiring major efforts by the rest of the Town Board to find massive cuts.shelterislandreporter.timesreview.com
