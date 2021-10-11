CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Nintendo Switch Online N64 games will support 60Hz in Europe

By Brian
nintendoeverything.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite speculation to the contrary, N64 games for Nintendo Switch Online won’t be forced to run at 50Hz in Europe and will instead support a smoother, preferable 60Hz. Fans have concerned about how N64 titles would be presented on the console following the most recent Nintendo Direct. In the presentation, European PAL footage was shown to announce the news. N64 games in North America always ran at 60Hz back in the day which was the preferable option since the 50Hz versions can leave a slower experience and different screen size.

nintendoeverything.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Nintendo 'Blockbuster' Sale Discounts Hundreds Of Switch Games

Update (Fri 1st October, 2021): As a friendly reminder, Nintendo's 'Blockbuster' sale is coming to an end this weekend. The deals will remain live on the eShop until Sunday 3rd October at 23:59 your local time in Europe, or 23:59 PT in the US. Consider this your final warning, and happy shopping!
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Nintendo has released high-resolution box-art of various N64 games

With Nintendo 64 games joining the line-up for the Nintendo Switch Online service, albeit at a slightly higher cost for subscribers, Nintendo has released high resolution images of various Nintendo 64 games box-arts. This is the first time we’ve received official high resolution images of the games box-arts and they include such beloved titles such as Super Mario 64 and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Nintendo will announce pricing for the new service sometime this month. For now enjoy staring at the lovely box-art!
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Console Games#Online Play#European
protocol.com

Nintendo finally realizes the value of its Switch Online subscription

This week in Protocol Gaming, your weekly guide to the business of video games: Nintendo's subtle subscription push, Sony's acquisition spree continues, and Amazon's New World opens its doors to millions of players. The Big Story. Nintendo is finally embracing Switch Online's future. Much attention is paid to Nintendo's hardware...
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Perfect Dark to Arrive on Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Later This Year, Insider Says – Believes All Nintendo Rare Games Are Coming

The original Perfect Dark will be added to Nintendo’s upcoming Nintendo Switch Online Expansion later this year. At least, that’s what known insider and Xbox Era owner Nick "Shpeshal Ed" Baker said on Twitter over the weekend. According to the insider, N64’s Perfect Dark will be added to Nintendo’s upcoming premium Switch Online tier before 2022, and not only that, but he also believes that all of Rare’s Nintendo 64 games will eventually be added to the higher-priced tier.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Several Kingdom Hearts games are coming to Nintendo Switch

The final new fighter coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was revealed as Sora from Kingdom Hearts. But the event, hosted by game director Masahiro Sakurai, culminated in some arguably bigger news. The three mainline Kingdom Hearts games are coming to the Nintendo Switch. This includes Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts III.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

New Nintendo Switch Online Game Trials: The World Ends with You for Japan, The Jackbox Party Pack 6 for North America

Nintendo has announced a pair of new Nintendo Switch Online Game Trials – one for Japan, and one for North America. Subscribers in Japan will have access to The World Ends with You: Final Remix between October 18 and October 24. A sale for the series is also planned. The World Ends with You: Final Remix will be 50 percent off and NEO: The World Ends with You will be 30 percent off between October 18 and October 24.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
nintendojo.com

Treasure Teases Potential Future Releases for Nintendo Switch Online

Japanese game developer Treasure has revealed future releases to the upcoming N64 and Mega Drive Nintendo Switch Online service. The Japanese developer is known for popular games such as Ikaruga on SEGA Dreamcast and GameCube, Gunstar Super Heroes on Game Boy Advance, and much more. 「Nintendo Switch Online + 追加パック」として、NINTENDO64の「...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Gleylancer Switch gameplay

Gleylancer, a 1992 shoot ’em up for the SEGA Mega Drive, is about to make a comeback on Switch and some gameplay has now surfaced. Nearly 20 minutes of footage is available. In the year 1992, Gleylancer was released as an iconic space shooter. Our heroine pilot decides to hijack...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Poll: What's A Fair Price For The Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack?

Time flies when you're having fun, and it feels like the arrival of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is catching up on us rather quickly. It was only recently announced in the September Nintendo Direct for 'late October', with Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis / Mega Drive games being added to the line up.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Offers to expect from Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and more

You know the score by now. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, spanning several days – often an entire week, or even more – with discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to cosmetics, televisions, smartphones and much more.Because there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got dedicated pieces on deals on televisions, general technology, and gaming – the latter of which you’re reading right now. We’ve even got one just for the Nintendo Switch,...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

N64 games with 60Hz and partly with PAL version option

As part of the September edition of Nintendo Direct, Nintendo has announced the expansion of its retro “Switch Online” offering to include Nintendo 64 and Sega Mega Drive titles. Rumors and fears soon arose because of the material on display: it could be the slow 50Hz versions of the games.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Ghostrunner gains Wave Mode, Assist Mode, Neon Pack DLC on Switch

The first-person cyberpunk parkour action game Ghostrunner has been updated on Switch, with players now able to access the roguelite-inspired Wave Mode, an Assist Mode to tune combat difficulty, and a paid synthwave-inspired cosmetic Neon Pack. Wave Mode features waves of procedurally-generated enemy types in an enclosed arena-style level. Players...
VIDEO GAMES
411mania.com

Top 8 N64 Games Wanted on Switch

Welcome all to another edition of The 8 Ball! This week I’m here to talk about N64 games, specifically the ones I’d like to see on that new Switch service. It kind of goes without saying that almost any/all Nintendo-made N64 games will end up on the service, either at launch or very soon after. Also, don’t expect to see any licensed games so stuff like WWF Wrestlemania 2000, Beetle Adventure Racing, or NFL Blitz on the service. With that said, let’s begin:
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Action platformer Mastho is Together hitting Switch in November

Mastho is Together is making its way to Switch next month, Eastasiasoft, Kind Cat Games, and Ratalaika Games have announced. Fans can pick up the action platformer starting on November 27. Check out the following overview for Mastho is Together:. Action platforming as a sugar-free marshmallow can still be super-sweet!...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Mario Party Superstars gets another Japanese commercial

Nintendo is continuing its promotional efforts for Mario Party Superstars and has now come out with another commercial for the game. Get a look at the advert below. Mario Party Superstars is scheduled for release on October 29. For those that missed it, we have a couple of Japanese commercials featuring King & Prince here.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Top-down 3D adventure game 890B launches on Switch in November

Switch will soon be getting 890B, a top-down 3D adventure game. Publisher Eastasiasoft and developer Nerd Games will have it ready to go on November 10. We have the following overview for 890B, along with a trailer:. In the near future, severe pollution has rendered Earth uninhabitable, and now it...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Capcom rules out cross-save and cross-play for Monster Hunter Rise / Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise and its upcoming Sunbreak expansion will not support cross-save or cross-play, Capcom has announced. Monster Hunter Rise first appeared on Switch back in March. Meanwhile, Capcom is planning a new PC version for January 2022. Some Switch players that are also interested in the new PC edition were hoping for cross-save and cross-play support, but this won’t be happening. Capcom said that it looked “into it throughout the development process”, but “found we are unable to implement it this time.”
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy