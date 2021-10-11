Nintendo Switch Online N64 games will support 60Hz in Europe
Despite speculation to the contrary, N64 games for Nintendo Switch Online won’t be forced to run at 50Hz in Europe and will instead support a smoother, preferable 60Hz. Fans have concerned about how N64 titles would be presented on the console following the most recent Nintendo Direct. In the presentation, European PAL footage was shown to announce the news. N64 games in North America always ran at 60Hz back in the day which was the preferable option since the 50Hz versions can leave a slower experience and different screen size.nintendoeverything.com
