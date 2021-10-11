CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Claims She Has DNA Evidence She Is Brittany Renee Williams, But Some Questions Remain

By James Felton
IFLScience
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman in Indiana has claimed that she has DNA evidence to prove that she is Brittany Renee Williams, a girl who went missing from a foster home in Virginia 21 years ago. Brittany Renee Williams was seven years old when she disappeared from a foster home run by Kim Parker of Henrico, Virginia. The girl had not shown up for school, nor been taken to court hearings by Parker, when the police became involved. Parker was the main suspect in the case, after it was discovered that she had been committing fraud by taking funds intended for her foster children, and placing it in her own bank account, for which she was eventually jailed for eight years.

www.iflscience.com

WIBC.com

Fort Wayne Woman Claims She is Girl Who Has Been Missing Since 2000

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — In 2000, 7-year-old Brittany Renee Williams went missing from a foster home in Henrico, Virginia. For 21 years, it’s been a cold case. However, Kaylynn Stevenson of Fort Wayne says she is Brittany. “Brittany Renee Williams’ photo popped up, and I woke my wife up out...
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Independent

Woman says she has DNA to show she was 7-year-old child who went missing 21 years ago

A woman in Indiana has said she has the DNA evidence to prove that she is Brittany Williams, a seven-year-old child who went missing from a foster home in 2000 with AIDS.Katlynn Stevenson, who says she has the results from a DNA test to prove that she is Brittany, told NBC12 News in an interview that she was the seven-year-old old, who officials “weren’t looking in the right state” for. Brittany was thought to have run away from her foster home in Henrico County, Virginia, which was run by Kim Parker – who told officials she had sent Brittany to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Gabby Petito was strangled so why is Brian Laundrie just a ‘person of interest’?

Amid the frenzy of news coverage and public interest in the Gabby Petito case and subsequent search for her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, it can be easy to forget that Mr Laundrie has not actually been charged with any crimes beyond fraudulent use of her credit card. Ms Petito’s cause of death was ruled to be strangulation by Teton County Coroner Brent Blue at a press conference on Tuesday. He described the death as a “domestic violence” case, but would not be drawn on who was responsible, saying that was for law enforcement to determine. Police have issued a warrant...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTTS

Investigators Waiting For DNA In Missing Woman Case

The Dallas County sheriff says it could take up to a month for test results to come back on DNA evidence in the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater. The FBI received an anonymous tip with photos showing Rainwater locked in a cage. Investigators have not confirmed any of the rumors surrounding...
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
CBS Denver

Steve Pankey’s Defense Poses Theory That Another Man Killed Jonelle Matthews In 1984

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — Opening statements began in the trial for the Idaho man charged in the murder of Jonelle Matthews, a nearly four-decades-old case that gripped Colorado. Steve Pankey has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and murder. Jonelle Matthews (credit: CBS) District Attorney Michael Rourke explained there is no DNA evidence linking Steve Pankey to Jonelle Matthews. However, he said there is plenty of other proof pointing to Pankey as the girl’s killer. “What you will hear, over and over and over again,” Rourke told the jury in his opening statement, “are statements. Statements of the defendant…and behaviors that will lead you...
GREELEY, CO
Bossip

So Sad: Coroner Confirms That Body Of Missing Grad Student Jelani Day Has Been Identified

There's a sad update to report surrounding Jelani Day. A coroner has confirmed that the body of the missing Illinois State University grad student has been identified. LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch noted that a male body found "floating near the south bank of the Illinois River approximately ¼ mile east of the Illinois Rt. 251 Bridge of the Illinois River" on Sept. 4 is Jelani Day.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
TheDailyBeast

Twin Sisters Charged With Helping Choke Own Brother to Death

Two years ago, Tysean Lipford was sentenced to 30 years in prison for choking 17-year-old Christian Matthews to death at his Maryland home. On Friday, the Montgomery County Department of Police announced arrests and first-degree murder charges against three additional suspects in Matthews’ killing—two of whom happen to be his own sisters. Lemae and Leaundra Matthews, 23-year-old twins, were arrested after detectives collected enough evidence to prosecute them for allegedly assisting Lipford in eliminating Matthews. Charging documents filed in the case state that Leaundra and Lipford had a baby together, and that she was pregnant with his second child. Leaundra told Lipford her brother had threatened to harm her and the baby, and that “he had to go,” the documents reveal, also alleging that a remorseless Leaundra admitted to her mom and aunt that she had been part of the plot. A third suspect, 25-year-old Daniel “Ghost” Howard, held Christian Matthews down as Lipford strangled him, according to the filing. “Make sure yall shit str8 n omerta,” Lipford allegedly texted to Leaundra after the murder. All three are now being held without bond.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

A woman found 44 years ago may have been a notorious serial killer’s victim. Police say they now know her name.

He killed her, police say, then forgot her name. The Black woman was short, probably wore a wig, and had a gold tooth at the front of her smile. She was known as “Escatawpa Jane Doe” for more than 40 years after her remains were found in 1977 at a Mississippi construction site. It’s not clear how she died, though her suspected killer tended to strangle his victims.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CrimeOnline

Gabby Petito Crime Scene: Hiking Shoes Found Near Victim, Body was NOT Buried [Report]

A day after a Wyoming coroner announced that 22-year-old vlogger Gabby Petito died by strangulation, a former prosecutor opened up about the crime scene and what it shows. Helicopters with KSL-TV flew above the area where searchers found Petito’s body on September 19 and reportedly spotted a pair of hiker’s boots beside her unburied body. A reporter with the outlet said Gabby’s body may have possibly been covered with a blanket.
PUBLIC SAFETY

