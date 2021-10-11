Woman Claims She Has DNA Evidence She Is Brittany Renee Williams, But Some Questions Remain
A woman in Indiana has claimed that she has DNA evidence to prove that she is Brittany Renee Williams, a girl who went missing from a foster home in Virginia 21 years ago. Brittany Renee Williams was seven years old when she disappeared from a foster home run by Kim Parker of Henrico, Virginia. The girl had not shown up for school, nor been taken to court hearings by Parker, when the police became involved. Parker was the main suspect in the case, after it was discovered that she had been committing fraud by taking funds intended for her foster children, and placing it in her own bank account, for which she was eventually jailed for eight years.www.iflscience.com
