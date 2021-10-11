How Eternals Connects To Avengers: Endgame And Other MCU Phase 4 Projects

Disney actually gave Marvel Studios a Dole Whip machine after crushing the box office record with Avengers: Endgame. A recent piece by The Hollywood Reporter talks about the early days of Bob Chapek's days as the CEO of Disney. The company was so thrilled with Marvel's accomplishment that they treated the studio to all the Dole Whip they could eat. "I thought that was pretty cool," Feige says. "I thought that was great." For those who don't know, the pineapple treat is beloved at the Disney theme parks. You have to wait quite a while to get the frozen dessert, so this is an absolutely wild job perk for the people at Marvel Studios. However, things haven't been all roses for the company as it navigates the new entertainment landscape. He talked about the new way the company will have to approach talent deals recently.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO