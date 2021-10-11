CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwest flight cancellations and delays leave frustrated travelers in Orlando

By Ashley Edlund, WFTV.com
 6 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been a frustrating weekend for some travelers at airports around the U.S.

More than 1,000 Southwest Airlines flights have been cancelled across the country, and dozens of flights have been delayed, including flights at Orlando International Airport.

Channel 9 spoke with some of the frustrated travelers Sunday at the Orlando International Airport.

Flight tracking data on Sunday showed 37 cancelled and 87 delayed flights in Orlando, and most of them were flown by Southwest.

The airline released a statement claiming they have had weather challenges in their Florida airports over the weekend and unexpected air traffic control issues, which triggered the delays and cancellations.

Southwest said they are trying to get back on track, but it isn’t happening with the snap of a finger or the push of a button.

And the issues are leaving some people at the airport frustrated.

