Phillips 66 and Plug Power Inc. have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on the development of low-carbon hydrogen business opportunities. Phillips 66, which has 13 wholly owned and joint venture refineries in the U.S. and Europe, owns extensive hydrogen-related infrastructure and uses hydrogen in the manufacturing of transportation fuels. With over 20 years of history, and customers like Amazon, Walmart and Home Depot, Plug Power specializes hydrogen fuel cells and electrolyzers. The company has begun construction on green hydrogen production facilities in California, New York, Tennessee and Georgia that will ultimately supply 500 tons per day of liquid green hydrogen by 2025.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO