Welcome back to another super fun roundup of MMO and MMO-adjacent industry news. Remember how regulators in China have cracked down on youth gaming in draconian fashion, limiting underage gaming time to a set block of three hours per week? And remember how people almost immediately took advantage of loopholes in the system to get around those new rules, like paying for rental accounts? Apparently, China’s state media have grabbed hold of that bone, as last week the state media outlet People’s Daily published commentary urging the government to close those loopholes and force families and gaming companies to “actively fulfill social responsibilities” to “be responsible for the healthy growth of the next generation.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO