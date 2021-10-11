Skyesports CEO Shiva Nandy discusses acquisition and future prospects in South Asia

The pandemic has been particularly difficult for working mothers who were often forced to choose between maintaining their career and caring for their family. The Mom Project, a digital talent marketplace connecting women with top businesses, looks to revitalize women's place in the labor market, following an $80 million Series C Funding round this month. Chandra Sanders, director of the RISE scholarship at The Mom Project, joined Cheddar to talk about the company’s goal to scale the business on a global level. "This funding represents the largest global investment in female workforce technology, which really means that the market is really now realizing the potential and the power of moms." Sanders also discussed how the company will use its new funding to further its mission.

