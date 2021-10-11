Skyesports CEO Shiva Nandy discusses acquisition and future prospects in South Asia
Digital entertainment and technology company JetSynthesys has acquired Indian esports firm Skyesports for an undisclosed amount. As a result, JetSynthesys now owns a 65 per cent stake in Skyesports. One of the key selling factors of the acquisition is to help improve the tournament organiser’s presence in the Indian landscape. Skyesports has recently made its mark in India by hosting major esports events that featured record prize pools and involved popular figures in the Indian esports landscape.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0