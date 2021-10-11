Breaking: 2022 Chevy C8 Corvette E-Ray Spied for the First Time!

The Corvette E-Ray has never been spied before, but the company has been working on it for a very long time. The fact that GM trademarked the ‘E-Ray’ name back in 2015 shows that the automaker has had it in its plans for the better part of the last decade. Fast forward to the present day, the automaker is still tight-lipped about it, but it has been spotted testing at the Nurburgring. If you had even an ounce of doubt, this proves that the car is certainly not a myth.