CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Oil prices rose, extending multiweek gains

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USDINR pair made a gap-up opening at 75.13 levels and traded in the range of 75.06-75.39 with an upside bias. The pair finally closed at 75.35 levels. The RBI set the reference rate at 75.1283. The Indian rupee moved at its lowest level in over six months intraday today because foreign banks persistently purchased dollars on behalf of oil marketing companies noting elevated Brent crude oil prices. The Indian currency fell to its lowest level since Apr 22. A UK-based bank and a US-based bank were among the major buyers of dollars today.

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Dogecoin & Bitcoin – American Wrap 15 October

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto bulls on winning streak pushing for more. Bitcoin price jumped this week after a shift in sentiment on Thursday when global equities went back in the green and investors favored riskier assets like cryptocurrencies. Ethereum and Bitcoin broke through a few critical bearish elements, while XRP seems not to be enjoying the favorable tailwind in global markets.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

China: Producer Prices rose to record highs – UOB

Economist at UOB Group Ho Woei Chen, CFA, comments on the release of the Producer Prices in the Chinese economy. “China’s Producer Price Index (PPI) inflation surged to a record high of 10.7% y/y in September (Bloomberg est: 10.5%; Aug: 9.5%) while Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose at a more subdued pace of 0.7% y/y (Bloomberg est: 0.8%; Aug: 0.8%) due to a larger food price deflation.”
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Oil futures finish higher, with U.S. prices up nearly 4% for the week

Oil futures rose on Friday, with U.S. benchmark crude prices posting a weekly gain of almost 4%. "Another round of strong earnings and economic data suggest the economy can still handle the current surge in energy prices," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. "The oil market deficit will only get wider as global stockpiles remain at low levels, unexpected demand comes from colder weather, and on surging jet fuel demand as the U.S. opens up international travel." West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 97 cents, or 1.2%, to settle at $82.28 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, with front-month prices up about 3.6% for the week, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Us Federal Reserve#Us Dollar#Usdinr#Indian#The Us Federal Reserve#Us Treasury#Asian#G Sec#Ifa Global
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures mark another finish at highest since October 2014 after EIA lifts outlook for crude demand

Oil futures climbed on Thursday, with U.S. prices marking another settlement at the highest since late October 2014 after the International Energy Agency lifted its global oil-demand forecast for this year and next on the back of a "massive" switch to crude by power generators facing an energy shortage. Data from the Energy Information Administration showing a 6.1 million-barrel rise in last week's U.S. crude inventories, however, kept price gains in check. The supply climb was the third weekly rise in a row and biggest since March. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 87 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $81.31 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
actionforex.com

Stocks Extend Gains, Retail Sales Unexpectedly Rise

Wall Street looks set to open higher, building on strong gains from Thursday. Inflation fears appear to have eased. Retail unexpectedly rise. US stocks are set to open higher, building on strong gains in the previous session and boosted by better-than-expected retail sales. Retail sales rose by 0.7% MoM in September defying expectations of a decline. August’s number was also revised higher.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold futures end lower, but post a modest gain for the week

Gold futures settled lower on Friday, pressured by strength in Treasury yields and U.S. benchmark stock indexes, but prices still saw a modest gain for the week, the strongest advance in six weeks. Gold gave back most of its gain for the week on Friday, "with investors choosing the racier equity markets over the haven asset," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. The metal "remains stuck inside its existing ranges as investors wonder whether bond yields and the dollar will resume higher," with the Federal Reserve seen tapering its bond purchases program in mid-November or mid-December," he said. "Other investors will be happy to buy the dips as the metal is considered to be a good hedge against inflation." December gold declined by $29.60, or nearly 1.7%, to settle at $1,768.30 an ounce. Prices based on the most-active contract rose 0.6% for the week, the biggest weekly rise since the week ended Sept. 3, FactSet data show.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD extends slide to $1,770 after upbeat US data

Gold is suffering heavy losses ahead of the weekend. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on Friday. US Dollar Index stays near 94.00 after US Retail Sales data. Gold started the last day of the week on the back foot and extended its slide to a fresh daily low of $1,770 in the early trading hours of the American session. As of writing, the XAU/USD pair was down 1.2% on the day at $1,774.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD renews multi-week highs above 1.3750, eyes on US data

GBP/USD preserves its bullish momentum ahead of the weekend. Upbeat market mood seems to be providing a boost to GBP/USD. US Dollar Index stays below 94.00 ahead of September Retail Sales data. After posting small daily gains on Thursday, the GBP/USD pair regathered bullish momentum in the early trading hours...
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD trims weekly losses, approaches 1.2400

USD/CAD pares some weekly losses amid broad US dollar strength across the board. Risk-on market mood, depicted by US stock indexes, hurts safe-haven currencies, except for the greenback. The Loonie falls, despite rising crude oil prices. The USD/CAD is advancing during the New York session, up 0.19%, trading at 1.2393...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY advances to multi-year highs near 114.50 on rising US T-bond yields

USD/JPY preserves its bullish momentum in the early American session. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising more than 3%. Retail Sales in the US rose unexpectedly in September. The USD/JPY pair extended its daily rally in the early trading hours of the American session and was last seen trading...
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP dives below 0.8450 to fresh 19-month lows

The euro extends decline below 0.8450 to explore YTD lows nearing 0.8400. Risk appetite and BoE tightening expectations are underpinning the pound's rally. EUR/GBP: Below 0.8450 the pair could dive to 08281/39 – Credit Suisse. The euro has extended its decline against a firmer British pound on Friday, breaking below...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold prices fall, as US retail sales climb [Video]

The benchmark S&P 500 was trading higher on Friday, as data showed that retail sales in the United Sales had risen by more than expected. Figures from the Commerce Department reported that sales grew by 0.7% last month, with August’s number also revised higher, showing an increase of 0.9%. Markets...
BUSINESS
Odessa American

US rig count gains 10 as oil prices soar

The rig count in the Permian Basin was up one this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 267 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 130 rigs were active in the region. Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is up ten from last week...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

Energy price surge prompts early rate hike expectations

The energy crisis continues to worsen, driving up inflation expectations and prompting political reaction. Oil prices continued their surge above USD84 pr barrel, sa gas shortages continued to spill over into oil markets. While, natural gas prices in Europe fell back slightly from last week’s peak, they remain four times higher than pre-crisis levels. Although the spike in energy prices has yet to feed broader inflation, inflation markets continue to price in higher inflation in the euro area in 5-10 year’s time to its highest levels since 2014. To mitigate the increasing costs to the consumers and companies, the European Commission this week presented a toolbox of relief measures to be applied in member countries, including emergency income support to households, state aid for companies and targeted tax reductions. These measures come on top of the already announced temporary VAT cuts in Spain and Italy, which together with Greece are also providing subsidies for fuel payments. In the US, headline inflation increased faster than expectations in September while core inflation (excluding energy and food) only showed modest increases.
TRAFFIC
FXStreet.com

Retail Sales, empire index, trade prices and USD/JPY

US Retail Sales: Expectations are for a -0.2% decline in retail sales for September, along with a 0.5% ex-auto gain, following respective August increases of 0.7% and 1.8%. The headline should be hit from declining vehicle sales, as well as from a continued unwind of the lift from Q1 stimulus. Unit vehicle sales fell -6.4% to a 17-month low of 12.2 mln thanks to ongoing semiconductor shortages and delayed unloading at ports, following a 13.0 mln pace in August and a 16-year high of 18.3 mln in April. Expectations are for a 1.5% increase for the CPI gasoline index that should support service station sales. Retail sales are expected to stabilize through Q4 following the post-stimulus pull-back, though service sector activity should continue to expand. Real consumer spending is expected to grow at a lean 1.7% rate in Q3 and a 3.3% pace in Q4, after rates of 12.0% in Q2 and 11.4% in Q1.
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD consolidating gains at five-week highs above 0.7400

The aussie extends rally to five-week highs at 0.7440. A higher risk appetite has boosted the Australian dollar. AUD/USD is heading towards 0.7450. The Australian dollar has rallied for the fifth consecutive day on Friday, extending its rebound from 0.7170 lows in late September, to five-week highs at 0.7440, before pulling back to consolidate in the 0.7415/20 area.
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Bulls taking their chances

Risk appetite supported the aussie alongside a renewed appetite for high-yielding assets. The US Federal Reserve is determined to reduce its pandemic-related financial support. AUD/USD is losing bullish momentum but can still add some pips. The AUD/USD pair has advanced steadily ever since the week started, topping at 0.7439 and...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD prints a fresh weekly high around 0.7439 amid positive US economic data

AUD/USD extends its rally against the greenback for the seventh consecutive day. An upbeat market sentiment weighs on the US dollar safe-haven status. The PBoC said that Evergrande’s risks to the financial system are “controllable.”. US Retail Sales rose by 0.7%, better than the 0.2% contraction foreseen. The Australian dollar...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy