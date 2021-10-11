Oil prices rose, extending multiweek gains

The energy crisis continues to worsen, driving up inflation expectations and prompting political reaction. Oil prices continued their surge above USD84 pr barrel, sa gas shortages continued to spill over into oil markets. While, natural gas prices in Europe fell back slightly from last week’s peak, they remain four times higher than pre-crisis levels. Although the spike in energy prices has yet to feed broader inflation, inflation markets continue to price in higher inflation in the euro area in 5-10 year’s time to its highest levels since 2014. To mitigate the increasing costs to the consumers and companies, the European Commission this week presented a toolbox of relief measures to be applied in member countries, including emergency income support to households, state aid for companies and targeted tax reductions. These measures come on top of the already announced temporary VAT cuts in Spain and Italy, which together with Greece are also providing subsidies for fuel payments. In the US, headline inflation increased faster than expectations in September while core inflation (excluding energy and food) only showed modest increases.

