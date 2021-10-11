Oil prices rose, extending multiweek gains
The USDINR pair made a gap-up opening at 75.13 levels and traded in the range of 75.06-75.39 with an upside bias. The pair finally closed at 75.35 levels. The RBI set the reference rate at 75.1283. The Indian rupee moved at its lowest level in over six months intraday today because foreign banks persistently purchased dollars on behalf of oil marketing companies noting elevated Brent crude oil prices. The Indian currency fell to its lowest level since Apr 22. A UK-based bank and a US-based bank were among the major buyers of dollars today.www.fxstreet.com
Comments / 0