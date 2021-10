Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Even though DeVonta Smith was targeted eight times against Carolina, that’s still not enough. It’s easy for me to write the Eagles must get Player X more touches — that can be said about the tight ends or Quez Watkins or Miles Sanders or Kenny Gainwell — but it starts with Smith. Frank Reich said before Week 1 of the 2017 season that the Eagles had play designs called “17 plays” on the call sheet for Alshon Jeffery, No. 17. They wanted to make sure they fed their new No. 1 wide receiver. That’s how the Eagles should operate with Smith. Smith has caught 77 percent of his targets during the past two games and consistently finds ways to get open. The priority should be approaching or surpassing double-digit targets for Smith. He’s ready to be a bona fide No. 1 receiver.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO