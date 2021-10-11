CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, MT

Sidney Health Center adds Telepsychiatry option

Sidney Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSidney Health Center, a nonprofit community based medical center serving people in the MonDak region for more than 100 years, announced the recent launch of a new emergency department telepsychiatry program in partnership with Array Behavioral Care, the largest telepsychiatry practice in the country and a thought leader in modern behavioral health care. With psychiatry delivered through real-time, in-hospital videoconferencing, Sidney Health Center’s emergency clinicians and patients will now have greater access to appropriate, timely psychiatric coverage to address the growing mental health crisis.

