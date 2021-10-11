Bitfury Bitcoin Mining Firm Plans to Go Public with Billion Pound Value
Headquartered in the Netherlands but legally based in the UK, Bitfury is reportedly considering listing in either London or Amsterdam. Bitfury, a leading Bitcoin mining company, plans to go public in the largest crypto valuation in Europe, according to The Telegraph. The security and infrastructure Bitcoin blockchain provider is seeking advice from Deloitte over a potential public listing within the next 12 months. The aforementioned Telegraph report describes the proposed initiative as having a “price tag in the billions of pounds.”www.coinspeaker.com
