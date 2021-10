MIAMI, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Fifty-four-year-old West Palm Beach, Florida resident Salvatore Renaldi pled guilty this week in South Florida federal district court to orchestrating and running two investment fraud schemes that led victims across the country to collectively lose over $3 million. Renaldi was the founder and CEO of The Sanctum Group of Companies, Inc., Sanctum Publishing and Marketing, Ltd., and Sanctum Media Group, Inc. (the “Sanctum companies”). During the change of plea hearing before U.S. District Judge Roy K. Altman, Renaldi admitted that he and others used the Sanctum companies to solicit funds from victim investors. To induce...

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO