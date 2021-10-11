CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Circling the Wagons: Changing of the guard, Bills defeat Chiefs in prime time

Cover picture for the articleIn this episode, we discuss the Buffalo Bills’ statement win over the Kansas City Chiefs, 38-20 on Sunday Night Football in Arrowhead Stadium. We discuss Josh Allen’s impressive performance, the defense’s continued dominance and confusing Patrick Mahomes all game, the terrible calls by the officials, the insufferable bias of Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth, weather delays, and much more!

