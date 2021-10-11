CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

WORTH THE DRIVE: Immerse yourself in Van Gogh in these 3 cities

By Meredith Moss, , Staff Writer
dayton.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI keep picturing an earless and penniless Vincent Van Gogh, wandering incredulously through one of the dozens of immersive art exhibits that now bear his name. I keep wondering how the Dutch painter would feel, surrounded by huge images of his landscapes, his still lifes, his portraits. Could he ever have dreamed that his original work — more than 2,000 pieces of art — would someday be priceless or that 100 years after his death there’d be Starry Night coffee mugs, sunflower socks, umbrellas sprinkled with almond blossoms and Christmas ornaments in the form of adorable little Vincents?

www.dayton.com

Comments / 0

Related
Design Taxi

Van Gogh Painting Seized By Nazis Reappears In Public To Go Up For Sale

A well-traveled Vincent van Gogh watercolor will greet the public for the first time in over a century ahead of an auction at Christie’s London. After the historic viewing from October 17 to 21, marking the first time since 1905 that the painting is being exhibited, Meules de Blé or Wheatstacks (1888) will go under the hammer at an estimated selling price of US$20 to US$30 million.
VISUAL ART
Cleveland.com

Cleveland’s ‘Original Immersive Van Gogh’ exhibit is amazing, a must-see

In my lifetime, I’ve had the good fortune to have visited the Louvre Museum in Paris, the Museo Nacional del Prado in Madrid, the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and of course our very own Cleveland Museum of Art. Each of these museums offers a different experience for art lovers throughout the world. However, I’ve never experienced a more unique or enjoyable exhibit than the one showing here called “The Original Immersive Van Gogh” at the Lighthouse Artspace Cleveland (”Cleveland Museum of Art showcases Van Gogh creations,” Sept. 24). It is an awe-inspiring exhibition of select Van Gogh paintings projected onto 500,000 cubic feet of “canvas” walls set to music and movement with over 90 million pixels of animation.
CLEVELAND, OH
wogx.com

'Immersive Van Gogh' Exhibit announces Orlando venue

A traveling exhibit that uses large digital projectors and animation almost featuring the works of Vincent van Gogh to life is coming to the Orange County Convention Center. [Video courtesy of Carol Fox and Associates Public Relations]
ORLANDO, FL
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Watch now: Beyond Van Gogh in St. Louis

Visitors take in the multimedia at "Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" which opened Friday, Oct. 1 in a large tent-like structure the St. Louis Galleria. See more photos here and read more about the show here. Video by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com.
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
wchstv.com

New interactive Van Gogh exhibit comes to town

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Clay Center is adding a new exhibit to its lineup. Visitors will get a look inside the mind of Vincent Van Gogh at the new Van Gogh For All exhibit. Morgan Robinson, vice president of marketing and sales at the Clay Center, said the exhibit...
CHARLESTON, WV
CultureMap Austin

Immerse yourself in these 9 Austin exhibitions for an artful October

With the first hint of chill — and pumpkin spice — in the air, thoughts turn to coordinating sweaters and boots, but also seeking out new art and exhibit experiences for the season. There are new spaces to explore and exciting delights on view, including a Dalí, vibrant Denise Prince digital photo prints, quirky quilts, a Kahlo, and a courageous show of 15 combat artists. Embrace the brisk air and bountiful opportunities this October in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
millcitytimes.com

Immersive Van Gogh Artist in Residence: Jeff Gauss

You’ve seen the Facebook posts from friends who have visited the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit in Minneapolis. You’ve read the news stories about how the exhibit induces a sense of tranquility and is stunningly beautiful. Don’t stop reading – there’s more!. Jeff Gauss, Artist in Residence for Immersive Van Gogh...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cezanne
Person
Van Gogh
Person
Vincent Van Gogh
reviewjournal.com

Van Gogh II opens on the Strip, and it’s built to last

Wilder-Fury III isn’t the only slugfest in Las Vegas this weekend. The big bout in the arts world is Van Gogh vs. Van Gogh: The Brush-Off. “Immersive Van Gogh” has opened at the Shops at Crystals, a grand venue in the previously unoccupied space on retail center’s top level. This is an artistically moving experience, featuring the works of the tormented Dutch artist who committed suicide at 37. The images are drawn from such famous works as “Sunflowers,” “Irises,” “The Potato Eaters,” “Starry Night,” and “The Bedroom.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Inside Arts: VIDEO AND PHOTOS — The original “Immersive Van Gogh” exhibition brings its blockbuster show to Denver

Lighthouse Immersive is proud to open the Denver exhibition of their highly sought-after art experience Immersive Van Gogh. Tickets are available at www.denvervangogh.com/. Immersive Van Gogh is the latest creation by the world-renowned master of digital art, Italy’s Massimiliano Siccardi, who for 30 years has been pioneering immersive exhibitions in Europe. More than two million visitors have seen his magnificent installations.
DENVER, CO
Boston Magazine

After Hitting a Few Snags, Boston’s (First) Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition Is Finally Open

And yes, the immersive experience is pretty darn cool. Keep your weekends full of the coolest things to do around Boston with our weekly Weekender newsletter. Since it was first announced in March, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience has been subject to its fair share of internet chatter. First, it’s one of two nearly identical immersive Van Gogh experiences coming to Boston this year, and the platform selling tickets doesn’t have the best reputation (see: an egregious Better Business Bureau rating). Finally, the “secret location” of the exhibition remained unknown until less than a month before the event’s opening day—which was also postponed.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cincinnati Art Museum#Art World#Dutch#Western#Explorelet
seenthemagazine.com

Inside the Immersive Van Gogh Detroit Exhibit

The original Immersive Van Gogh exhibit is coming to Detroit October 21 to an as-yet-undisclosed location. Remember the scene in Mary Poppins when the magical nanny and her friend jump into a side-walk-chalk drawing to go on an animated adventure within the picture? Starting this month, Detroiters can do something similar — except they’ll be stepping inside the works of Vincent van Gogh.
DETROIT, MI
saltlakemagazine.com

Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Moves Salt Lake Audiences

Beyond Van Gogh defies the definition of a typical museum exhibit. While not directly interactive, it is immersive and captivating. After traveling the country for months, the exhibit has arrived in Salt Lake City this week at Atmosphere Studios. Don’t let the warehouse-like exterior and unassuming lobby deter you—the Beyond...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
artvoice.com

New Van Gogh Sketch To Exhibited To The Public

In 1882, Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh picked up his pencil and sketched out a drawing that would later become known as “Worn Out.” It shows an exhausted and balding man sat in a chair, seemingly in a deep state of despair. There are small but significant differences between the early sketch and the final drawing, including a shift in the perspective from which we see the unknown man. Somehow, that sketch ended up in the hands of a Dutch family who held onto it for years without ever realising its origins or its value. They do now – and the sketch is on display to the public for the first time.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Netflix
Click2Houston.com

Step into works of art at the new Original Van Gogh Immersive Exhibit Houston

HOUSTON – Step inside more than 300 of Van Gogh’s greatest works through a brand new, 360-degree, floor-to-ceiling immersive exhibit located at 1314 Brittmoore Road near CityCentre. The original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit will take guests into the works and life of the post-impressionist painter through the use of state-of-the-art...
HOUSTON, TX
stljewishlight.org

Before you see Van Gogh, know about the 2 Jews who “discovered” him

Few artistic masters are as captivating as Vincent Van Gogh. We are not only captivated by his work, but the man himself, as his “reputation” definitely precedes him, in form of legend, romance, and tragedy. His work is mesmerizing with swirls of color juxtaposed with the often dreary, lonesome subjects that he would capture.
VISUAL ART
shepherdexpress.com

Beyond Van Gogh Expands Through January 9

Whether you’re an artist, history buff or just a casual observer of the arts, “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” at the Wisconsin Center has been dazzling audiences since the exhibit opened this past July. On Thursday, the Wisconsin Center District announced that the projection-based experience would extend its run in Milwaukee, with a new closing date of Sunday, January 9.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy