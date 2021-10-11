WORTH THE DRIVE: Immerse yourself in Van Gogh in these 3 cities

In 1882, Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh picked up his pencil and sketched out a drawing that would later become known as “Worn Out.” It shows an exhausted and balding man sat in a chair, seemingly in a deep state of despair. There are small but significant differences between the early sketch and the final drawing, including a shift in the perspective from which we see the unknown man. Somehow, that sketch ended up in the hands of a Dutch family who held onto it for years without ever realising its origins or its value. They do now – and the sketch is on display to the public for the first time.

