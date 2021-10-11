CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

University Partners Purchases 943-Bed Student Housing Community Near Arizona State University

By Amy Works
rebusinessonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEMPE, ARIZ. — University Partners has acquired Apollo Tempe, a 943-bed student housing community located near the Arizona State University campus in Tempe. Gilbane Development Co. delivered the community in 2020, which offers a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units with bed-to-bath parity. The property features a rooftop oasis, ground-level outdoor swimming pools, state-of-the-art fitness centers, an outdoor lounge, two clubrooms, a basketball court, academic success centers and study lounges.

