A demo by Deutsche Telekom and Ericsson has introduced an on-demand element to quality-of-service control for enterprise use cases. Network slicing is one of the major new features to come with 5G, the big idea being to allow the characteristics of the network to be tailored to the specific needs of individual business users. For example, a greater emphasis on bandwidth or latency. It stands to reason, therefore, that being able to do so dynamically is desirable.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 18 HOURS AGO