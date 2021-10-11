CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Vermont to Use COVID Money to Move Vulnerable Mobile Homes

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — The state of Vermont is hoping to use $5 million in COVID-19 relief funds to help buy out and move mobile homes in areas at risk of flooding. The plan builds on lessons learned during flooding from Tropical Storm Irene in 2011, and aims to assist mobile home residents with finding a new place to live if they accept the buyout, said Vermont Emergency Management Hazard Mitigation Officer Stephanie Smith.

