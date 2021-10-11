CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU Assesses Regeneron/Roche COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail for Authorisation

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -The European Union's drug regulator said it was evaluating a marketing authorisation for an antibody cocktail developed by Roche and Regeneron for treatment and prevention of COVID-19 in people above the age of 12. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Monday it will assess the risks and benefits...

A Review of the Currently Available Monoclonal Antibodies for COVID-19

Outside of vaccines, these underutilized therapies are the best defense against severe disease. Monoclonal antibodies have recently been developed as therapeutic options for the treatment and potential prophylaxis for COVID-19. These specific proteins are made to simulate one of the many defenses of the human immune system. Multiple different monoclonal antibodies have been developed that bind to the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which helps prevent viral attachment and entry into human cells.
Despite Merck's oral COVID-19 drug, antibodies by Regeneron, GSK and others still have billions in sales ahead: analyst

The success of Merck & Co.'s oral antiviral against COVID-19 immediately triggered concerns over the market prospect of antibody therapies. But, as one analyst sees it, those antibody products by Regeneron, GlaxoSmithKline and other companies still have an important role to play that pills can’t make up for. COVID antibodies...
Pfizer-BioNTech ask EU agency to OK vaccine for kids 5-11

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer and biotechnology company BioNTech said Friday they have requested to have their coronavirus vaccine licensed for children ages 5 to 11 across the European Union. If EU regulators agree, it would be the first opportunity for younger children in Europe to get immunized against COVID-19.Pfizer and BioNTech said they submitted data to the European Medicines Agency including late-stage results from a study testing their COVID-19 vaccine in more than 2,200 children ages 6 months to 11 years. The children received a lower dose than what’s normally given to adults. The companies said in a statement...
Regeneron is seeking full FDA approval for its monoclonal antibody for two types of COVID-19 patients

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. gained 2.7% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company said the Food and Drug Administration accepted its application for approval of its monoclonal antibody treatment for non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients and as a prophylaxis for some people who have been exposed to the virus. The FDA said it will decide whether to approve the therapy by April 13 based on the priority review designation it granted to the application. It plans to hold an advisory committee meeting in advance of the decision. Regeneron said it plans to submit its monoclonal antibody treatment for FDA approval for hospitalized COVID-19 patients later this year. The treatment, Regen-Cov, has received emergency authorization for all three of these indications in the U.S. Regeneron's stock is up 13.2% this year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 16.2%.
Will the FDA Approve AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Cocktail?

The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine didn't make it far in the U.S. The FDA never gave it emergency use authorization like it did for Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. Despite that, AstraZeneca is hoping to move forward with a COVID-19 antibody cocktail of drugs. Article continues below advertisement. Will the...
Merck seeks first US authorisation for Covid-19 pill

BENGALURU (Oct 11): Merck & Co Inc said on Monday that it has applied for US emergency use authorisation for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of Covid-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorisation from the US Food and Drug...
Roche says Alzheimer’s antibody gets U.S. breakthrough designation

ZURICH (Reuters) – Roche said on Friday its gantenerumab antibody had received breakthrough therapy designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The Swiss pharmaceutical giant said in a statement it expected further data on an ongoing Phase III study in the second half...
Regeneron cocktail reduces viral loads in hospitalized patients with COVID-19

The antibody cocktail of casirivimab and imdevimab significantly reduced viral loads in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who were receiving low-flow or no supplemental oxygen, data presented at IDWeek showed. The combination therapy, known as REGEN-COV (Regeneron Pharmaceuticals), also reduced the risk for death within 28 days by around 36% (95%...
From Regeneron to Pfizer boosters: Join Dallas health experts for an Oct. 13 virtual Q&A on COVID-19

Though North Texas hospitalization rates have started trending down, the surge in COVID-19 cases is still ongoing. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have approved booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine. An FDA advisory panel will be discussing boosters of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson later this month. The panel will also review data for authorization of Pfizer’s vaccine in children 5-11 at the end of the month.
UAE authorises Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine -Russia's RDIF

MOSCOW, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates has authorised the Russia-developed one-shot Sputnik Light as both a standalone COVID-19 vaccine and a booster shot, Russia's sovereign fund RDIF said on Wednesday. Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Louise Heavens. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters...
AstraZeneca asks US drug regulator to authorise Covid antibody treatment

AstraZeneca has asked the US Food and Drug Administration to authorise the emergency use of an antibody treatment to prevent Covid-19. The Anglo-Swedish drug maker, which developed one of the first Covid vaccines, said the treatment, known as AZD7442, would be the first long-acting antibody combination to receive an emergency use authorisation for Covid-19 prevention.
First Long-Acting Antibody Cocktail to Prevent COVID-19 Submitted for EUA

AstraZeneca submitted data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for AZD7442 for prevention of symptomatic COVID-19. AZD7442 is a long-acting antibody (LAAB) combination, a cocktail of tixagevimab and cilgavimab, both originating from B-cells donated by patients who recovered from COVID-19. If authorized, it will be the first long-acting antibody cocktail against COVID-19.
