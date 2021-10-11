North Korea's Kim Struts Red Carpet in Dress Sandals and a Suit

A state-run North Korean propaganda website is the latest to weigh in on Netflix’s wildly popular “Squid Game,” applauding what it believes to be the drama’s depiction of the “beastly reality” of the South’s capitalist society. (Via Insider.) The website Arirang Meari published an article about the Korean-language Netflix hit, which since launching on September 17 has become the most popular series ever to debut on the platform. The website praises the show’s vision of South Korea as a place where “corruption and immoral scoundrels are commonplace” in an “unequal society where people are treated like chess pieces.” The show is the...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO