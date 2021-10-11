CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

North Korea's Kim Struts Red Carpet in Dress Sandals and a Suit

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL (Reuters) - Kim Jong Un caught the eye of international observers during a speech marking the North Korean ruling party's founding on Sunday - but for his choice of footwear, rather than anything in his routine remarks. https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/nkoreas-kim-calls-improving-peoples-lives-amid-grim-economy-2021-10-10 Kim strode on to the red carpet of a lavish hall wearing what appeared to be shiny black sandals over black socks, to complement his dark suit, burgundy necktie, and half-rim eyeglasses, according to video broadcast by state media on Monday.

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

North Korean soldier put on intense self-defence exhibition that looks more like a martial arts movie

North Korea’s state media has released footage of an intense self-defence demonstration that was put on for leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang on Monday. The dramatic footage looked more like scenes from a martial arts movie, as Kim and other North Korean officials watched and applauded as numerous soldiers broke bricks and concrete blocks with their hands and heads, bent iron rods and hit each other with mallets and large wooden sticks.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
hngn.com

5 Japanese Demand North Korea's Kim Jong Un To Pay $900,000 Each For False "Paradise on Earth" Promise, Human Rights Abuses

Five people ask that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un compensate them $900,000 apiece for their hardship while living in the country's relocation program. North Korea guaranteed free health care, education, jobs, and welfare to individuals who engaged in the relocation program to entice Koreans back from Japan after the Korean War. Residents of Japan, many of whom were originally from South Korea, were recruited for the program.
POLITICS
BBC

North Korea: Kim Jong-un vows to build 'invincible military'

North Korea's leader has vowed to build an "invincible military" in the face of what it says are hostile policies from the United States, state media report. Kim Jong-un added that weapons development was for self-defence, and not to start a war. Mr Kim made the comments at a rare...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pyongyang#Kim Struts Red Carpet#Dress Sandals#Reuters#North Korean#Nk News#Covid
New York Post

Kim Jong Un upstaged by North Korean soldier in shiny blue uniform

Kim Jong Un was upstaged in social media by a man in a skin-tight blue outfit who stood ramrod-straight with a pointy helmet amid an array of missiles — leading some to call him the real “rocket man.”. The blue-collar North Korean was among dozens of soldiers who posed for...
MILITARY
BBC

North Korea's Kim Jong-un faces 'paradise on Earth' lawsuit

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un should pay damages for a 1959-84 scheme that saw more than 90,000 people move there from Japan, a Tokyo court is hearing. The repatriation campaign was later condemned by some as "state kidnapping". Five people who took part and later escaped the North have demanded...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
US News and World Report

Flanked by Missiles, North Korea's Kim Says U.S. and South Korea Threaten Peace

SEOUL (Reuters) -Standing beside North Korea's largest missiles, leader Kim Jong Un said his country's weapons development is necessary in the face of hostile policies https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/north-korea-has-right-test-weapons-given-hostile-policies-un-envoy-2021-09-27 from the United States and a military buildup in South Korea https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/skorea-blazes-new-path-with-most-potent-conventional-missile-submarine-2021-09-08, state media said on Tuesday. Pyongyang was only increasing its military in...
MILITARY
The Independent

Is Kim Yo-jong the most powerful woman in North Korea?

When the South Korean president, Moon Jae-in, called for an end to the war on the Korea peninsula recently, the initial response was a rebuff from North Korea’s vice foreign minister. This has been the standard response from Pyongyang whenever the idea has been raised of turning the 1953 armistice between the two warring Koreas into an actual peace treaty.
WORLD
hawaiitelegraph.com

North Korea's Kim Jong Un blames US for tensions in region

Pyongyang [North Korea], October 12 (ANI): North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Monday said that the United States did nothing to make him believe that the country is no longer hostile towards North Korea, while blaming it for the tensions in the region, state media reported. Kim in his...
U.S. POLITICS
BBC

North Korea: Soldiers smash bricks, bend iron rods in combat display

North Korean state media have aired footage of soldiers putting on a display of their combat prowess and ability to smash various objects with their bare hands. The performance was staged at a defence exhibition in Pyongyang, and watched by leaders including Kim Jong-un. Edited by Tessa Wong.
MILITARY
The Independent

North Korea says dystopian Netflix hit ‘Squid Game’ is exposing to world the ‘beastly’ reality of South Korea

The recent Netflix hit series Squid Game exposes South Korean culture and its “corruption and immoral scoundrels”, a North Korean website claimed on Tuesday. Squid Game portrays an “unequal society where moneyless people are treated like chess pieces for the rich”, North Korea’s Arirang Meari website said, citing anonymous South Korean film critics.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

North Korea Salutes ‘Squid Game’ for Critiquing South Korea’s ‘Beastly’ Capitalist Society

A state-run North Korean propaganda website is the latest to weigh in on Netflix’s wildly popular “Squid Game,” applauding what it believes to be the drama’s depiction of the “beastly reality” of the South’s capitalist society. (Via Insider.) The website Arirang Meari published an article about the Korean-language Netflix hit, which since launching on September 17 has become the most popular series ever to debut on the platform. The website praises the show’s vision of South Korea as a place where “corruption and immoral scoundrels are commonplace” in an “unequal society where people are treated like chess pieces.” The show is the...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Herald

North Korea's threat and South Korea's success

Once again, North Korea is engaging in disturbing provocation. The totalitarian regime in Pyongyang has announced successful launch of a cruise missile. This follows many years of testing both rudimentary ballistic missiles and nuclear explosives. The cruise missile is an unusually flexible and insidious weapon. It flies low and relatively...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy