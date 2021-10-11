North Korea's Kim Struts Red Carpet in Dress Sandals and a Suit
SEOUL (Reuters) - Kim Jong Un caught the eye of international observers during a speech marking the North Korean ruling party's founding on Sunday - but for his choice of footwear, rather than anything in his routine remarks. https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/nkoreas-kim-calls-improving-peoples-lives-amid-grim-economy-2021-10-10 Kim strode on to the red carpet of a lavish hall wearing what appeared to be shiny black sandals over black socks, to complement his dark suit, burgundy necktie, and half-rim eyeglasses, according to video broadcast by state media on Monday.www.usnews.com
