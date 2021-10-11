Kylie Gillies joins Ricki-Lee Coulter, Rob Mills and the Dancing With The Stars: All Stars 2022 cast at a spa party aboard a luxury yacht

It doesn't air until next year, but the 2022 season of Dancing With The Stars: All Stars has already wrapped filming.

On Monday, the cast joined the professional dancers aboard a luxury yacht for a cast wrap party.

With a spa bubbling aboard the boat and the stunning vista of Sydney Harbour in the background, the cast mingled and enjoyed drinks.

Kylie Gillies shared a series of photos to Instagram, posing alongside Ricki-Lee Coulter and Rob Mills.

She also posted a snap of castmates Angie Kent and Grant Denyer gathered with the rest of the celebrities while the professional dancers had a soak.

Lily Cornish, Aric Yegudkin and Ruby Gherbaz all threw on their bathing suits to get in the hot tub.

Judge Mark Wilson also came along, while Ricki-Lee chatted to dancer Gustavo Viglio, who refrained from stripping down to his swimmers.

Dancers Masha Belash and Megan Wragg posed for photos on the day too, clearly enjoying their party on the water.

Kylie wrote in the caption of her photo set: 'Triple threat. No, not the three of us. Ricki-Lee and Millsy are. Can act, can sing and boy can they dance.'

'Wrapping up a beautiful season of Dancing With The Stars with these legends,' the TV star added.

'And yes, I'm the geek wearing a turtle neck on board a boat. It was freezing. I left the bikinis to the 20-something pro-dancers. You're welcome.'

Dancing With The Stars: All Stars returns in 2022 on Channel 7