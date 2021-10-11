CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Kylie Gillies joins Ricki-Lee Coulter, Rob Mills and the Dancing With The Stars: All Stars 2022 cast at a spa party aboard a luxury yacht

By Marta Jary
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

It doesn't air until next year, but the 2022 season of Dancing With The Stars: All Stars has already wrapped filming.

On Monday, the cast joined the professional dancers aboard a luxury yacht for a cast wrap party.

With a spa bubbling aboard the boat and the stunning vista of Sydney Harbour in the background, the cast mingled and enjoyed drinks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14X8OL_0cNiEBzL00
Fun: It doesn't air until next year, but the 2022 season of Dancing With The Stars: All Stars has already wrapped filming. On Monday, the cast joined the professional dancers aboard a luxury yacht for a cast wrap party. Pictured: Ricki-Lee Coulter, Rob Mills, Kylie Gillies

Kylie Gillies shared a series of photos to Instagram, posing alongside Ricki-Lee Coulter and Rob Mills.

She also posted a snap of castmates Angie Kent and Grant Denyer gathered with the rest of the celebrities while the professional dancers had a soak.

Lily Cornish, Aric Yegudkin and Ruby Gherbaz all threw on their bathing suits to get in the hot tub.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2clS8T_0cNiEBzL00
Fun! Castmates Angie Kent and Grant Denyer gathered with the rest of the celebrities while the professional dancers had a soak. Lily Cornish, Aric Yegudkin and Ruby Gherbaz all threw on their bathing suits to get in the hot tub. Dancer Gustavo Viglio refrained from stripping down 

Judge Mark Wilson also came along, while Ricki-Lee chatted to dancer Gustavo Viglio, who refrained from stripping down to his swimmers.

Dancers Masha Belash and Megan Wragg posed for photos on the day too, clearly enjoying their party on the water.

Kylie wrote in the caption of her photo set: 'Triple threat. No, not the three of us. Ricki-Lee and Millsy are. Can act, can sing and boy can they dance.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ad8wh_0cNiEBzL00
Lots of fun! Dancer Megan Wragg posed for photos on the day too. Also pictured: Lily Cornish and Ruby Gherbaz

'Wrapping up a beautiful season of Dancing With The Stars with these legends,' the TV star added.

'And yes, I'm the geek wearing a turtle neck on board a boat. It was freezing. I left the bikinis to the 20-something pro-dancers. You're welcome.'

Dancing With The Stars: All Stars returns in 2022 on Channel 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HghDm_0cNiEBzL00
Soon: Dancing With The Stars: All Stars returns in 2022 on Channel 7. Pictured: Kylie and Masha Belash 

Comments / 0

Related
wonderwall.com

See all the 'Dancing With the Stars' Disney Heroes & Villains night costumes

Disney Heroes and Disney Villains nights gave competitors a chance to wear some incredible costumes on "Dancing With the Stars" on Oct. 11 and 12, 2021. Find out which Disney flicks the celebs and their pro partners tapped for inspiration and see all their looks, starting with these spot-on creations… The best costume of the evening on Disney Heroes night goes to The Miz, who fully committed as he transformed into Genie from "Aladdin." His partner, Witney Carson, dressed up as Princess Jasmine for their quickstep performance to "Friend Like Me."
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

Leni Klum joins dad Seal on red carpet in rare appearance

Leni Klum accompanied her dad, Seal, on the red carpet in a rare family outing. The 17-year-old aspiring model walked the red carpet with the musician, 58, for the premiere of the film "The Harder They Fall." The film was written and directed by Seal's (real name Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel) brother, Jeymes Samuel.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Gillies
Person
Rob Mills
Person
Grant Denyer
Person
Angie Kent
ourcommunitynow.com

Multiple A-List Celebs Join the Cast of 'Star Trek: Prodigy'

Prodigy ” is just a few weeks away, but the first season is not all that fans have to look forward to. During the “Prodigy” panel at New York Comic Con on Sunday, October 10, co-showrunners Dan and Kevin Hageman announced a list of A-list celebrities that will be joining the cast in upcoming seasons.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Channel 7
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Daughter Announces Death of ‘The Lucy Show’ Actor James Garrett

Lucille Ball’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, is paying her respects to a beloved cast member that once appeared on “The Lucy Show.”. While Ball was known for her hilarious antics on “I Love Lucy” with Desi Arnaz, she had other ventures after the still-loved sitcom. She starred in “The Lucy Show” from 1962 to 1968 alongside other icons like Gale Gordon and Vivian Vance. Amongst those stars was James (Jimmy) Garrett.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Keshia Knight Pulliam Is Married: See Her Stunning Wedding Pics!

The happy couple didn’t have the “large destination wedding” they originally wanted. “Instead, it was intimate, whimsical, full of love, laughter and joy… Absolutely perfect!!” she stated. “Maybe one day I will share the events that inspired our change of plans. However, for now I can say God makes no mistakes & the joy is in the journey.”
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Style

Here's an Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Look at Megan Fox's New boohoo Collaboration

For those who have felt a tad envious over Megan Fox's recent outfit choices, wishing they, too, had a closet full of cutouts and sexy staples, now is your chance to finally steal the actress' signature style — for a wallet-friendly price. Fox and her stylist, Maeve Reilly, teamed up with the brand boohoo to release a new clothing collaboration, which drops on Tuesday, October 19.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thefocus.news

Who is Kamilah Chavis, fifth wife of Pink Floyd's Roger Waters?

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters has announced his marriage to fifth wife Kamilah Chavis on Instagram – what do we know about his new leading lady?. It’s never too late to find the love of your life, and Roger Waters has proved it. The 78-year-old former Pink Floyd singer and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Dog The Bounty Hunter’s New Wife Francie Stands By Him As He Updates His Brian Laundrie Search

Dog The Bounty Hunter’s wife Francie showed her support to the reality star, as he offered an update on his hunt to catch Brian Laundrie. The search is still on for Brian Laundrie, but Dog The Bounty Hunter is taking a step back from his hunt. The 68-year-old reality star, whose real name is Duane Chapman, put off his honeymoon with his new wife Francie, 52, to try to find Brian, who has a warrant out for his arrest after his fiancé Gabby Petito’s body was found in Wyoming. Dog and Francie posed for photos along with a new interview with The Sun on October 13, where he gave an update on his search.
PETS
Fox News

Demi Moore, lookalike daughter Scout Willis stun at Paris fashion show

Demi Moore and her daughter, Scout Willis, were a dynamic duo at the Stella McCartney Spring 2022 show in Paris. The two twinned on Monday in their McCartney outerwear, long dark hair, and minimal makeup. Moore, 58, wore a brown bomber jacket over a black and mesh jumpsuit while Willis, 30, donned an oversized black blazer and white wide-legged pants.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

No Shocker Here: Megan Fox's New Silver Hair Color Is Drop-Dead Sexy

Megan Fox, is that really you? The actress made her Instagram followers stop scrolling and do a double take on Friday afternoon when she posted a selfie showing off her new silver hair color. She didn't permanently dye that signature dark-brown hair of hers, though — it's simply a wig for her upcoming movie, Johnny & Clyde, which is currently filming in Rhode Island and set to premiere in 2022. Fox will play the role of Alana, a crime boss and casino owner, which she seemingly alluded to in her Instagram caption: "This is what the devil's daughter looks like."
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
MUSIC
Kingsport Times-News

Miguel splits from wife

Miguel has split from his wife. The 35-year-old singer and Nazanin Mandi - who married in 2018 after 12 years together - went their separate ways "some time" ago, their spokesperson has confirmed. The representative told People magazine: "After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

248K+
Followers
1K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy