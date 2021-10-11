CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machine Gun Kelly + Travis Barker Parodied in Kardashian-Powered ‘SNL’ Sketch

By Philip Trapp
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Is that Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker on SNL?. No, it's not — but it is actors spoofing them. After all, celebrity socialite and social media star Kim Kardashian West hosted this past weekend's (Oct. 9) new episode of Saturday Night Live. Unsurprisingly, the long-running sketch comedy show couldn't...

Mashed

Here's What Travis Barker Really Eats In A Day

With their "Food Diaries: Bite Size" web series, Harper's BAZAAR gets all the dirt on what a typical day of eating looks like for many different celebrities, from musicians like Grimes to actresses like Awkwafina. The daily run-down looks dramatically different from person to person, with some favoring home-cooking while others dine out all the time, some preferring structured plans where they eat similar things on a regular basis and others approaching their daily nourishment with a more spontaneous attitude. One of the latest stars to share their typical diet is drummer Travis Barker, who most will know best from his many years with the band Blink-182 — although some reality television lovers may recognize him as Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend (via Us Weekly).
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kanye West's Alleged Cheating on Kim Kardashian Comes to Light After 'Donda' Release

As the current status of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage seems to be in limbo, at least to the public, West's alleged infidelity throughout their 7-year marriage is coming to light. Per The Blast, a source close to the former couple has come forward and is alleging that the rapper cheated on the SKIMS founder with a musical peer. "Kanye cheated on Kim with an A-list singer," the source claims. "At the time it happened, Kanye was mainly living in his bachelor pad in Hollywood because it was closer to his studio and he wasn't going to go home to Kim and newborn baby when he'd been partying late in the studio." The affair allegedly took place after Kardashian gave birth to their second child, Saint.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Travis Barker's Style Seemingly Rubbing off on Kourtney Kardashian's Kids With Latest Photos

Travis Barker's rocker style is rubbing off on Kourtney Kardashian's 9-year-old daughter! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram Sunday to share photos of Penelope rocking an all-black look with smoky eye makeup and long black wig. Kardashian captioned the attitude-filled shots with a spider, bat and black heart emoji, and her beau made sure to show his approval in the comments.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian Steps Out With Travis Barker In Snakeskin Mini Coat & Boots After ‘SNL’ Spoof

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were seen leaving their NYC hotel as they made their way to NBC studios on Oct. 14. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have landed in New York City! Kourtney, 42, looked ultra-stylish as she stepped outside of her New York City hotel on Thursday, Oct. 14 in a mini coat-dress with a green snakeskin print. The Slytherin-approved ensemble (for you Harry Potter fans) included two large front pockets and a black belt to cinch the waist, which matched her to-the-knee leather boots with a platform sole.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

SNL: Kim Kardashian kisses Pete Davidson in ‘hilarious’ Aladdin sketch

The second episode of the new season of Saturday Night Live saw Kim Kardashian hosting and Halsey as the evening’s musical guest.Kardashian kicked off the show by delivering a monologue that many viewers on social media were quick to praise, with jokes about OJ Simpson, her family and Kanye West.Soon after, her Aladdin sketch with Pete Davidson earned more praise from viewers, with fans calling the sketch “hilarious” and another joking “it needs to come to Disney Plus.” A third Twitter user said: “SNL just hit a home run with this sketch.”The pair went for a magic carpet...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

SNL: Kim Kardashian's Suitors Include Jesse Williams, John Cena, Chris Rock in Bachelorette Parody — Watch Video

Kim Kardashian West had no shortage of celebrity suitors to choose from during Saturday Night Live‘s Bachelorette parody. The premise of The Dream Guy was simple: West’s Rochelle had to choose which seven men would advance to the next round of the competition — and the one guy who didn’t receive a rose token would be sent home burned alive. Among Rochelle’s potential mates were Chace Crawford (Gossip Girl, The Boys), Tyler Cameron (The Bachelorette), Blake Griffin (of the Brooklyn Nets), Chris Rock (SNL), Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy), John Cena (Peacemaker) and, um… Kyle Mooney’s Zeek.  Also in the mix was Dream Guy “producer” Amy Schumer, who accepted Rochelle’s token with “both of my holes.” So, who advanced to the next round? And who was sent into a fiery pit to burn for all of eternity? Press PLAY on the video above to find out. West’s SNL debut kicked off with a self-deprecating monologue that acknowledged her unlikely turn as master of ceremonies (watch here). What followed were a stream of self-referential sketches, including The People’s Kourt, in which Kim played her own sister, Kourtney. Grade West’s episode via the following poll, then drop a comment with your full review.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Bring Their Kids To Nights Of The Jack For Halloween Outing

It was a family affair for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker as they attended Nights of the Jack with some of their kids on Oct. 10. It’s no secret that Kourtney Kardashian and her family love Halloween, so it’s no surprise that she started celebrating quite early with a Halloween-themed outing on Oct. 10. Kourtney and her boyfriend, Travis Barker, were joined by some of their kids for a night out at Nights of the Jack. The “ultimate Halloween event” is an “immersive” Halloween experience, where guests can walk along a trail that’s filled with jack-o’-lanterns and other Halloween-themed goodies.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian Enjoys Date Night With ‘Fave Couples’ Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian

Family night out! Kim Kardashian may have had to fifth wheel during a recent date, but it doesn’t seem like she minded all that much. “Dinner with my fave couples,” Kim, 40, wrote alongside a photo set of Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Travis Barker, as well as Khloé Kardashian alongside their brother Rob Kardashian on Monday, October 4.
CELEBRITIES
98online.com

Machine Gun Kelly reacts to 'SNL' impression; teases “more guitar-heavy” new album

Machine Gun Kelly has joined the pantheon of celebrities who were impersonated on Saturday Night Live. This past weekend’s episode featured a sketch in which host Kim Kardashian West played her sister Kourtney as the judge in a court show called The People’s Kourt. In the middle of the skit, Kourtney introduces her “bailiff and best friends,” MGK and Megan Fox, played by SNL cast members Pete Davidson and Chloe Fineman.
CELEBRITIES
Register Citizen

'SNL': Watch Kim Kardashian in Celebrity-Packed 'Bachelorette' Sketch

Playing a bachelorette named Rachel, Kim Kardashian faced an all-star lineup of suitors in an SNL parody of the famed dating show, giving each guy a token that signified he’d survived another week in the competition. The first suitor to receive the prized token was Chace Crawford, a star of...
TV & VIDEOS
ABOUT

Alt 101.5 plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

