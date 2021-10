15 years after their release, Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl are finally getting remakes. Diamond and Pearl were originally released on the Nintendo DS back in 2006, where they were incredibly well-received and while they weren’t without their issues — some of which were addressed in the subsequent Pokémon Platinum — they became instant fan favourites. 15 years down the line, its remakes, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, look to capture the magic of the original games, with an incredibly faithful look and feel, but plenty of quality of life additions and modern features. Thanks to Nintendo Australia and Nintendo of America, we were given an ANZ-exclusive look at a live gameplay session over Zoom (it’s 2021, what can you do?), showing off some of the new and returning features, as well as giving us answers to a few burning questions that Pokémon fans have had on their minds. So, let’s get stuck in!

