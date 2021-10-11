How to Run Your Side Hustle Like the Business It Is

Looking over your employees’ shoulders is exhausting for you and the people who work for you too. It also stifles creativity and is a poor use of time. For a business to run smoothly, you need to develop self-accountability—in your team and for yourself. When you allow people to work with flexibility, it creates opportunities for creativity. And for leaders, it allows them to focus on important goals instead of micromanaging their team members.

