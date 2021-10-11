CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

How to Run Your Side Hustle Like the Business It Is

By Sharon M. Goldman
Next Avenue
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat some midlife second-act owners have learned, plus four tips from experts. Chronic back pain led Cindy Maricle, 59, of Bend, Ore., to launch a side hustle selling essential oil products aimed at helping others with the condition, and teaching people about aromatherapy. "I had run businesses before," says Maricle. "But in this case, I had no intention of generating taxable income at first. It was more about optimizing my own wellness."

www.nextavenue.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

5 Perfect Side Hustles for Retirees

It's often the case that retirees could use more cash. Here are some ways they can get it. Retirement can be a stressful period of life from a financial standpoint. Many retirees go from earning a paycheck at work to living largely on Social Security, which only replaces about 40% of the average earner's pre-retirement wages.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Inc.com

How to Help Your Business Manage the Debt Paradox

A pattern that I often see in small to medium sized businesses is that they become scared to take on debt after they have made it out of the "start-up" phase of their business life-cycle. When we start our businesses, we are so excited to get going and are willing...
SMALL BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

How to Keep Your Business Running During a Natural Disaster

As an entrepreneur based in the hurricane-prone state of Florida, I am familiar with natural disasters and their impact on business. The immediate damage is obvious, but the more significant and longer-lasting impact comes from not being prepared in the first place. That’s because while the immediate damage is relatively...
ENVIRONMENT
Motley Fool

The 1 Side Hustle Trap You Must Avoid at All Costs

Getting a second gig? Steer clear of this blunder. These days, a lot of people are pursuing gig work outside of their main jobs. And there are plenty of good reasons to go the side-hustle route. For one thing, earning more money could help you grow your savings. Many people...
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Fast Company

How to create self-accountability in your business

Looking over your employees’ shoulders is exhausting for you and the people who work for you too. It also stifles creativity and is a poor use of time. For a business to run smoothly, you need to develop self-accountability—in your team and for yourself. When you allow people to work with flexibility, it creates opportunities for creativity. And for leaders, it allows them to focus on important goals instead of micromanaging their team members.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Income#Business Owner#Llc
nationalblackguide.com

How To Reduce Turnover Rates at Your Business

According to Guidant Financial, one of the top five problems black-owned companies faced this year was recruiting and retaining employees. If you are facing a similar issue, check out how to reduce turnover rates at your business for strategies to attack this problem. Hiring. The first step to reducing your...
SMALL BUSINESS
Middletown Press

Launch an Amazon Side Hustle Today

The side hustle is on the rise and showing no signs of stopping. After a third of Americans reported having a side hustle at the beginning of the year, the number is up to 45 percent today. That's nearly half of Americans earning extra income beyond their regular salaries. So the question now is, why aren't you too?
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
CBS Atlanta

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Soon?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for...
BUSINESS
Times and Democrat

Married or Divorced? You Could Collect an Extra $795 per Month in Social Security Benefits

Social Security benefits can potentially make or break retirement, so it's wise to ensure you're making the most of them. One way to maximize your benefits is to double-check the types of Social Security you're eligible to receive. If you're married or divorced, you may be entitled to extra money each month. In some cases, you could receive several hundred, or even more than $1,000 per month in additional benefits.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
MIX 108

A City In Minnesota Is Actually Willing To Pay People To Move There

Many cities and towns through out the United States see a fluctuation of residents leaving and moving in, but sometimes you have to think outside the box to attract people to want to move there in the first place. Duluth has always struggled to hold on to new graduates to stay and work here when they are done with school and also to attract younger working professionals.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fatherly

Check Your Bank Account—Fourth Child Tax Credit Arrives Today

Millions of American parents woke up this morning to slightly fuller bank accounts. That’s because the fourth advance Child Tax Credit payment—a signature achievement of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan—went out last night. The payments of up to $300 for kids five and under and $250 for kids six to...
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy