Find Your Purpose in Law. So many students I talk to have cited money and security as the reasons they are choosing a legal career. The legal path is long and arduous (and anything but secure!), but if you are purpose driven in your career path, you can overcome any challenge you face. When I started out, I initially felt doubt that I’d chosen the right path. I looked into the Japanese teachings called Ikigai, a practice that helps you identify your passions, values, gifts, and possibilities to determine a path to living a purpose filled and happy life. I recommend going through the Ikigai steps to identify what area of law and types of work would most align with your purpose that also will provide profit.

