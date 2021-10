The latest patch for RuneScape this week aims to bring improvements for the Croesus and Glacor fronts, and much more. For the Croesus front, the team have updated the requirements needed to enter War’s Retreat. In short, you’ll need to be level 60 or higher to enter in as “standard.” The other requirement includes requiring a total skill level of at least 1000 to enter. Fortunately, you only need to meet one of these requirements, not both.

