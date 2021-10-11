CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrat Matthew Dowd Talks 2nd Amendment & Abortion

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WBAP/KLIF) — The man who wants Dan Patrick’s job talks second amendment rights. Democrat Matthew Dowd recently announced his run for Lieutenant Governor. He believes that currently elected Republicans are headed in the wrong direction when it comes to the constitution’s right to bear arms. Dowd believes more Texans who...

Vanity Fair

As Texas Goes, So Goes the Nation: Lone Star Candidate Matthew Dowd on How Democrats Can Win in 2022

Matthew Dowd, former Bush campaign adviser turned analyst, has spent his career behind the scenes. But now he’s running as a Democrat for lieutenant governor of Texas in 2022—with eyes locked on hard-right incumbent Dan Patrick, the man responsible for pushing through the infamous voter-suppression and antiabortion bills that have galvanized Republicans and alarmed Democrats. On this week’s Inside the Hive, Dowd analyzes the state of the Democratic Party and makes the case that if Texas can be turned blue (finally), the spread of Trumpism can be stopped nationally too. And even if the Biden administration can’t pull out of its current slump, he argues, Democrats can still beat Republicans at the state level. Dowd weighs in on Biden, congressional Democrats, Beto O’Rourke—and his favorite Matthew McConaughey film.
TEXAS STATE
fortworthreport.org

Mike Collier wants a rematch against Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. But first he’s got to beat fellow Democrat Matthew Dowd.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Mike Collier is willing to bet Texas voters know his name. In fact, he’s confident that when he last ran for lieutenant governor three years ago and came within 5 percentage points of winning, it was because most of the 3.8 million Texans who checked his name were voting in support of his candidacy, and not just against Republican incumbent Dan Patrick during a watershed year for Democrats.
POLITICS
FiveThirtyEight

Why Abortion May Now Motivate Democrats More Than Republicans

Abortion has long motivated Republicans as a political issue. But following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in early September not to block Texas’s new law banning most abortions once an ultrasound can detect cardiac activity, usually about six weeks into a pregnancy, many have argued that Democrats may become more motivated by reproductive rights. As one Republican pollster recently told the Associated Press, “It is going to be a very motivating issue for women who haven’t typically been single-issue pro-choice voters.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
hilltopviewsonline.com

Latest abortion bill passes in House, opens new Democratic outlooks

After more than 600 new laws were passed in Texas on Sept. 1, the state erupted into disarray as people took different viewpoints on some of the well-known issues addressed. One of the more pressing issues people spoke of was the Heartbeat Bill, which almost completely criminalizes abortion. My social...
News Channel Nebraska

Top Democrats disagree on including Hyde Amendment in economic bill

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said Sunday she would not support a sweeping economic bill if it includes the Hyde Amendment, adding another complicating factor to the ongoing negotiations among Democrats as they hash out details for the massive spending bill. The Hyde Amendment blocks...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Moderate Democrats and the entire GOP are unwilling to admit how endangered democracy is

Last week, after the Senate averted an entirely Republican-inflicted crisis about the debt ceiling, Sen Joe Manchin, whose very utterances are edict in a 50-50 Senate, again scoffed at the idea of creating a special carve-out on the filibuster for the debt ceiling.“The filibuster thread we have to keep democracy alive in America,” Manchin told reporters after a late Thursday night. “If we didn’t have the filibuster to where it can keep us coming back to civility from time to time, then you would see total chaos.”Manchin’s words came after no Republicans voted to lift the debt limit, which came...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Other GOP states urge court to let Texas abortion law stand

Eighteen states threw new support behind Texas' ban on most abortions as the Biden administration waited Thursday for a ruling to determine whether the nation's most restrictive abortion law will be allowed to remain in place.The rush to Texas' defense by the mostly Southern and Midwestern attorneys general reflected the broader stakes and how other Republican-led states might pursue their own versions of Senate Bill 8, which bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around the sixth week of pregnancy. That is before some women know they are even pregnant. Texas has had the ban on the books...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Houston Chronicle

Texas Senate rejects Democratic amendments, advances new congressional district maps

Republicans in the Texas Senate advanced a redistricting plan Friday over objections from Democrats who complained that it pits the only two Black members of Congress from Houston against one another, takes important military bases out of Democratic districts, and will not create any more minority-majority districts — even though the state’s growth over the past 10 years is largely due to an increase in Hispanic residents.
HOUSTON, TX
wbap.com

Governor Abbott Defends Ban on Vaccine Mandates

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott is defending his recently announced ban on vaccine mandates by any entity in Texas, including businesses. “The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and our best defense against the virus, but should remain voluntary and never forced,” Governor Abbott said. The Governor joined Ernie...
DALLAS, TX

