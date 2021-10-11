Kuhlenberg committed to local youth, RFSD

I am writing to encourage Roaring Fork School District parents to vote for Kathryn (Kadi) Kuhlenberg for RFSD Board of Education Seat E. I have known Kadi for over five years in her role as the owner, director and head pre-K teacher at the Playgroup Aspen preschool that both my daughters attended/attend. During these years, I have had the privilege of witnessing one of the hardest working women, most capable school administrators and most caring teacher share her gifts and efforts with the Playgroup students and families.