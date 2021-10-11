CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aspen, CO

Kuhlenberg committed to local youth, RFSD

Aspen Times
 4 days ago

I am writing to encourage Roaring Fork School District parents to vote for Kathryn (Kadi) Kuhlenberg for RFSD Board of Education Seat E. I have known Kadi for over five years in her role as the owner, director and head pre-K teacher at the Playgroup Aspen preschool that both my daughters attended/attend. During these years, I have had the privilege of witnessing one of the hardest working women, most capable school administrators and most caring teacher share her gifts and efforts with the Playgroup students and families.

www.aspentimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Education
City
Aspen, CO
Aspen, CO
Education
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

U.S. to lift restrictions Nov 8 for vaccinated foreign travelers

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday will lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors starting Nov. 8, ending historic restrictions that had barred much of the world from entering the United States for as long as 21 months. The unprecedented travel restrictions kept millions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Women#Rfsd Board Of Education#Playgroup Aspen

Comments / 0

Community Policy