Having farmed in Iowa for nearly 40 years, I have seen firsthand the significant impact of the ethanol industry and its importance to corn production. In addition to supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs, ethanol producers today purchase more than 40% of all the corn that is grown in the United States. In Iowa, that figure is actually closer to 53%. As a result, the economic bottom line of farmers in our region is very much tied to the ongoing strength of the ethanol industry and our local ethanol facilities. The question now is how do we maintain the long-term sustainability of ethanol moving forward.

AGRICULTURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO